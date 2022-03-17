IOPC investigation into Devon & Cornwall Police over Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun completed

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate is now complete.

We have submitted a substantial investigation report together with our findings to Devon & Cornwall Police and the Coroner. The documents include our views on whether any of the individuals whose conduct we investigated may have a disciplinary case to answer. We have also made a series of recommendations to help improve current firearms licensing arrangements both at a force and national level.

When we can issue our findings publicly will depend on further discussion with the Coroner, taking into account the need to safeguard a future full inquest.

IOPC regional director David Ford said:

“We fully understand the importance of providing information and answers to the many questions arising from this tragic incident. However, although our investigation is now complete, we are unable to publish our investigation findings at this time because we need to ensure that we do not prejudice any future proceedings.

“We appreciate how difficult the wait is, especially for those within the community and beyond who have been impacted by the events in Keyham. When we are able to provide greater detail, we will do so. We are in contact with the bereaved families and those injured in the shootings to whom I again send my sympathies at this time. We appreciate their patience while our and other enquiries have been taking place.

“Devon & Cornwall Police has co-operated fully with our independent investigation and we are in close liaison with the force and the Coroner in respect of our findings and the associated learning. We have taken into account work that has been done by other organisations to examine the force’s firearms licensing procedures to ensure recommendations are aligned.

“We are mindful we need to await formal responses from Devon & Cornwall Police over any potential disciplinary matters and our learning recommendations relating to firearms licensing arrangements. We will continue to have ongoing liaison with the Coroner to ensure future inquest proceedings are safeguarded.”

The IOPC’s investigation has included the following areas: