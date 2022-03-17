Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC investigation into Devon & Cornwall Police over Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun completed
The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate is now complete.
We have submitted a substantial investigation report together with our findings to Devon & Cornwall Police and the Coroner. The documents include our views on whether any of the individuals whose conduct we investigated may have a disciplinary case to answer. We have also made a series of recommendations to help improve current firearms licensing arrangements both at a force and national level.
When we can issue our findings publicly will depend on further discussion with the Coroner, taking into account the need to safeguard a future full inquest.
IOPC regional director David Ford said:
“We fully understand the importance of providing information and answers to the many questions arising from this tragic incident. However, although our investigation is now complete, we are unable to publish our investigation findings at this time because we need to ensure that we do not prejudice any future proceedings.
“We appreciate how difficult the wait is, especially for those within the community and beyond who have been impacted by the events in Keyham. When we are able to provide greater detail, we will do so. We are in contact with the bereaved families and those injured in the shootings to whom I again send my sympathies at this time. We appreciate their patience while our and other enquiries have been taking place.
“Devon & Cornwall Police has co-operated fully with our independent investigation and we are in close liaison with the force and the Coroner in respect of our findings and the associated learning. We have taken into account work that has been done by other organisations to examine the force’s firearms licensing procedures to ensure recommendations are aligned.
“We are mindful we need to await formal responses from Devon & Cornwall Police over any potential disciplinary matters and our learning recommendations relating to firearms licensing arrangements. We will continue to have ongoing liaison with the Coroner to ensure future inquest proceedings are safeguarded.”
The IOPC’s investigation has included the following areas:
- firearms licensing law, guidance and procedure
- Jake Davison’s engagement in the Pathfinder scheme
- his medical records
- his education, employment and firearms licensing history
- the weapon and ammunition he possessed.
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-devon-cornwall-police-over-jake-davison%E2%80%99s-possession-shotgun-completed
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Two Sussex Police officers dismissed for gross misconduct17/03/2022 15:20:00
Two Sussex Police officers have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the force they used during the detention of a teenage girl.
South Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with common assault17/03/2022 09:05:00
A South Wales Police officer has been charged with common assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Officer under criminal investigation after fatal police shooting in Coventry15/03/2022 15:38:00
A West Midlands Police firearms officer has been advised they are being investigated for potential homicide offences in relation to the fatal shooting of Sean Fitzgerald in Coventry in January 2019.
Misconduct found following death of moped rider after pursuit15/03/2022 12:25:00
Misconduct was found proven against a Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer and a former officer over their actions during a pursuit in Hackney which led to the death of moped rider Lewis Johnson.
Witness appeal following fatal road traffic collision in south Manchester10/03/2022 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in south Manchester.
Investigation concludes following the death of a man after police pursuit in West Yorkshire10/03/2022 09:10:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a fatal collision in West Yorkshire has found that officers involved in the pursuit acted in line with procedure.
Former Sussex Police officer cleared of causing serious injury by dangerous driving09/03/2022 12:25:00
An ex-Sussex Police officer has been found not guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Warwickshire Police officer charged over inappropriate contact with domestic abuse victim09/03/2022 09:10:00
A Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.