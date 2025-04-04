IOPC investigation into fatal police shooting in Milton Keynes

We are appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting of a man, by Thames Valley Police (TVP), in Milton Keynes on Tuesday (1 April).

Our investigators were outside Milton Keynes railway station from Tuesday afternoon where key evidence was secured, including a knife. No other weapons were recovered from the scene. The police cordon at the scene was lifted last night (2 April).

We were advised by the force that firearms officers were sent to the station shortly before 1pm following a 999 call reporting that there was a man with a gun at the scene.

We have viewed police officers’ body worn video footage and a substantial amount of CCTV footage and established that at around 1.04pm the man was just outside the railway station main entrance with a knife in his hand, and ran towards the officers.

Shortly afterwards the man was shot at close range. We have established that a single shot was fired by one officer.

The man, David Joyce, 38, who lived in Milton Keynes, was given first aid by TVP officers but died at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and he was formally identified at a post-mortem examination this morning (3 April). The provisional cause of death is a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

We attended the police post incident procedures on Tuesday, where the officers involved provided their initial accounts of the incident. All officers who attended the scene are currently being treated as witnesses.

We will be taking statements from members of the public who were at the station at the time and are looking to secure further CCTV from nearby public buildings.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell yesterday said: