IOPC investigation into police actions prior to the death of a teenager in Somerset is progressing
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of Avon and Somerset Police before the death of a teenager on the M5 is continuing.
Tamzin Hall was being transported by two police officers to a custody suite at Bridgwater, after being arrested following a disturbance at an address in Taunton around 10.40pm on 11 November. Initial evidence suggests that Tamzin was handcuffed to the front and placed in the rear of a marked police Toyota Corolla. An officer was sat alongside her.
An early account from the police driver indicates that just before 11pm, they pulled over onto the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 25 and 24, for safety reasons. At this point, the 17-year-old managed to get out of the stationary car, and soon after was involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by a member of the public, on the southbound carriageway. Despite the attendance of paramedics, Tamzin sadly died at the scene.
So far, IOPC investigators have taken witness accounts and obtained CCTV and body worn camera footage. We have served both officers with misconduct notices for a potential breach of their duties and responsibilities. Such notices advise officers their conduct is subject to investigation. The serving of notices does not necessarily mean that any disciplinary proceedings will follow and this will be kept under review throughout the course of our investigation.
IOPC Regional Director David Ford: “My thoughts and sympathies remain with Tamzin’s family and friends, and everyone affected by the tragic events of that evening.
“We have met with Tamzin’s family to offer our condolences and to outline how our investigation will progress. We will provide them with regular updates as our enquiries continue.
“Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place, from the time of Tamzin’s arrest, to how events unfolded a short time later on the M5.”
We began our investigation earlier this month after being notified by the force. We are looking at the contact the two Avon and Somerset Police officers had with Tamzin prior to her death, including their actions, decision-making and risk assessments of the situation and whether these followed relevant training and policies.
An inquest into Tamzin’s death was opened and adjourned earlier this week.
