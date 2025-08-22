Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation into the death of a man in Dorset Police custody is progressing
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death of a man while in police custody in Bournemouth.
The 36-year-old was arrested by Dorset Police on Saturday 14 June, at approximately 3.45pm and taken to Bournemouth Central Police Station.
During his time in detention, he was seen on two occasions by Health Care Practitioners.
At 4.45pm on Sunday 15 June, two detention officers visited the man’s cell and found him unresponsive and lying on the floor. The officers carried out CPR and an air ambulance crew treated the man, but he sadly died at 5.37pm on 15 June.
IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “My sympathies are with the man’s family and friends.
“Our investigation is progressing well. We have advised a Dorset Police detention officer that they are subject to a criminal investigation in relation to an allegation of gross negligence manslaughter. This does not necessarily mean that a criminal charge will follow. They are also being investigated for gross misconduct concerning potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour. At the end of our investigation, we will determine whether the detention officer should face disciplinary proceedings.
“It is important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances when someone has died in police custody. We are keeping the man’s family updated, along with the force and coroner.”
Our investigation follows a mandatory referral from Dorset Police in June. We are examining the management of the man’s time in custody, including healthcare provisions, custody staff observations and the handling of identified risks and vulnerabilities.
We are continuing to gather accounts from police officers and staff, obtaining and reviewing police body worn video and CCTV footage of the custody suite for the duration of his time there.
A post-mortem has been carried out, with an inquest yet to be opened. At the family’s request, we are not naming the deceased at this time.

