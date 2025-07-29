IOPC issues findings after inquest into death of man detained by Notts Police

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has released the findings of its investigation into Nottinghamshire Police’s interaction with a man who died after being detained by officers.

Kaine Fletcher died in Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, at 9.45am on 3 July 2022 after Nottinghamshire Police had been called to his home earlier that morning over concerns for his safety and mental health.

He was detained under the Mental Health Act and handcuffed, placed in leg restraints and had a spit guard applied by police as there were fears he could injure himself and officers.

The 26-year-old became unwell and, after being transported by ambulance to hospital, sadly passed away when his condition deteriorated.

Nottinghamshire Police referred the matter to the IOPC at 2pm on 3 July and the decision to investigate independently was made the same day.

IOPC investigators examined police contact with Mr Fletcher on the morning he died plus the previous day when officers attended his mother’s address following a 999 call in which he suggested he would kill people if police didn’t attend.

On that occasion a Mental Health Triage unit, consisting of a police officer and mental health nurse, carried out an assessment and he was taken, voluntarily, back home and an appointment made for him to visit a Mental Health Unit on 8 July.

An inquest jury on Friday (25 July) returned a narrative verdict after a four-week hearing into Mr Fletcher’s death. And following the conclusion of the inquest, we can now report the findings of our independent investigation which finished in April 2024.

Our investigation found there was no evidence to suggest any officers behaved in a manner that would justify disciplinary proceedings or that they committed a criminal offence.

Investigators conducted a detailed examination of the evidence, including calls made to police, police incident logs, police radio communication, police officers’ body worn video, officers’ training records, CCTV, and medical reports.

We also obtained witness accounts from the parties involved, including independent witnesses, Nottinghamshire Police officers, and ambulance staff.

Our investigation was extended to consider complaints from Mr Fletcher’s family made in January 2023 about his treatment, including concerns about the consideration of his mental health, their use of force in restraining him, and an allegation he was treated differently because he was a Black man.

Evidence suggests police actions were reasonable and proportionate. Nothing was identified from body worn video, statements or CCTV to support the allegation officers treated him less favourably because of his race.

We also examined family concerns that officers who used restraint on Mr Fletcher remained near his hospital bedside shortly before his death.

We concluded that as Mr Fletcher had been detained under the Mental Health Act, and in consultation with doctors, they had a policing purpose to remain with him.

However, we suggested Nottinghamshire Police remind officers to consider allowing privacy to family members in such circumstances.

IOPC Regional Director, Derrick Campbell, yesterday said: