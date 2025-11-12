IOPC launches independent investigation following Cambridgeshire Constabulary referral

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into a complaint relating to Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s handling of an incident in Peterborough in September.

Our investigation began after we received a referral from the force, on Monday 10 November, which has been carrying out a review of prior police contact with the suspect of the Huntingdon train attack on 1 November.

This referral relates to a complaint from a man who was injured during an incident in Fletton, Peterborough on 27 September. We understand from the complaint that police were called by a member of the public to a report of a man armed with a knife. Prior to the police arriving the complainant reports he was assaulted by the man leaving him with facial lacerations. Police attended and spoke with the complainant however, the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, and no arrest was made at the time.

IOPC Director Emily Barry yesterday said: