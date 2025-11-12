Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC launches independent investigation following Cambridgeshire Constabulary referral
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into a complaint relating to Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s handling of an incident in Peterborough in September.
Our investigation began after we received a referral from the force, on Monday 10 November, which has been carrying out a review of prior police contact with the suspect of the Huntingdon train attack on 1 November.
This referral relates to a complaint from a man who was injured during an incident in Fletton, Peterborough on 27 September. We understand from the complaint that police were called by a member of the public to a report of a man armed with a knife. Prior to the police arriving the complainant reports he was assaulted by the man leaving him with facial lacerations. Police attended and spoke with the complainant however, the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, and no arrest was made at the time.
IOPC Director Emily Barry yesterday said:
“Since the serious incidents on the London bound train from Peterborough on Saturday 1 November, we have been working closely with Cambridgeshire Constabulary to ensure that any complaints or conduct matters identified in its review are referred to us.
“As a result of this complaint we will be investigating the force’s handling of this incident in September. We will keep the complainant and the force updated as our investigation progresses.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-launches-independent-investigation-following-cambridgeshire-constabulary-referral
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met staff member in court charged with strangulation and battery offences10/11/2025 10:25:00
A Met Police staff member is due to make his first appearance in court, charged with strangulation and battery offences.
Gwent Police officers to face disciplinary proceedings over the handling of missing person reports prior to vehicle and occupants found in Cardiff07/11/2025 17:15:00
Six Gwent Police officers will go through the misconduct process following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into police actions when a group of young people were reported missing. The group were later found in a crashed car in Cardiff.
Greater Manchester Police officer demoted after investigation following death of man in Wigan07/11/2025 12:15:00
A Greater Manchester Police sergeant has been demoted following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into police contact with a man who died in Wigan.
Former Met Police officer jailed for nine years for corruption offences31/10/2025 17:15:00
Former Met Police officer Neil Sinclair has today (Friday 31 October) been sentenced to nine years in prison at Southwark Crown Court after admitting a number of serious corruption offences following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Update on investigation into non-fatal police shooting in Walthamstow27/10/2025 16:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into the circumstances surrounding a police shooting in Walthamstow, east London on Friday 10 October, where a man in his late 20’s received serious injuries is progressing.
Former Met PC in court on misconduct in public office charge27/10/2025 12:25:00
An ex-Met Police officer is due to make her first appearance in court on a computer misuse charge, following an investigation directed by our anti-corruption unit.
Knife crime named the leading policing issue for young people in new survey from the IOPC Youth Panel24/10/2025 11:10:00
IOPC investigation finds Avon and Somerset Police service was unacceptable following failings in the response to Kelly Faiers’ death22/10/2025 10:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) complaints investigation has found the level of service provided to the family of Kelly Faiers was unacceptable, after we determined there were failings in the force’s response to her death.