IOPC launches investigation into complaint about treatment in police custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into a complaint made by a woman about the treatment she received while in police custody.

We received two referrals from Greater Manchester Police on Wednesday 26 July 2023 linked to complaints made by the woman regarding her detention by officers at Pendleton Police Station in February 2021.

One was a re-referral of matters we originally received on May 2022 and instructed GMP to investigate locally. The other contained new allegations regarding the woman’s treatment in custody that had not previously been brought to our attention.

After carefully assessing the available information, we took the decision to start an independent investigation into both sets of allegations.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said: