IOPC launches investigation into complaint about treatment in police custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into a complaint made by a woman about the treatment she received while in police custody.
We received two referrals from Greater Manchester Police on Wednesday 26 July 2023 linked to complaints made by the woman regarding her detention by officers at Pendleton Police Station in February 2021.
One was a re-referral of matters we originally received on May 2022 and instructed GMP to investigate locally. The other contained new allegations regarding the woman’s treatment in custody that had not previously been brought to our attention.
After carefully assessing the available information, we took the decision to start an independent investigation into both sets of allegations.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:
“These very serious allegations will have undoubtedly unsettled the local community and the wider public. Their severity raises understandable concern and has the potential to undermine confidence in policing.
“In light of the new information we recently received and the significant media attention generated, as well as a request from GMP, we have taken the decision that an independent investigation is required into the allegations.
“We are aware of footage of the woman’s detention, which has been widely shared, and will be requesting a copy of all available video evidence to assist with our inquiries.
“Our investigation, which will be thorough and independent of the police, will look at the nature of the interaction the woman had with police while in custody and allow us to understand what happened on the night in question.
“We have made contact with the woman to explain our role and we will update her as our enquiries progress.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-launches-investigation-complaint-about-treatment-police-custody
