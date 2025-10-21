IOPC launches investigation into Nottinghamshire Police firearms shooting

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation after a man was shot by Nottinghamshire Police in Ollerton.

It happened just off Wellow Road shortly after 1am this morning (Mon 20 Oct) and followed a 999 call from a member of the public at 12.10am reporting someone in possession of a gun.

Firearms officers carried out a search of the area and encountered a man who was in possession of a knife.

We have verified that one officer fired a single shot and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The incident was referred to the IOPC shortly after the shooting and we declared an independent investigation at around 4am.

IOPC investigators were sent to independently preserve the scene and any evidence. A police firearm has been secured and officers’ body worn video recovered and viewed.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry, yesterday said: