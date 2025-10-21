Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC launches investigation into Nottinghamshire Police firearms shooting
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation after a man was shot by Nottinghamshire Police in Ollerton.
It happened just off Wellow Road shortly after 1am this morning (Mon 20 Oct) and followed a 999 call from a member of the public at 12.10am reporting someone in possession of a gun.
Firearms officers carried out a search of the area and encountered a man who was in possession of a knife.
We have verified that one officer fired a single shot and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The incident was referred to the IOPC shortly after the shooting and we declared an independent investigation at around 4am.
IOPC investigators were sent to independently preserve the scene and any evidence. A police firearm has been secured and officers’ body worn video recovered and viewed.
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry, yesterday said:
“Police shootings still remain rare but when they do happen it’s right for public confidence that the decision to discharge a firearm is thoroughly examined.
“We quickly sent IOPC investigators to the scene; they have already made good progress and seized evidence for examination. We have already viewed the officers’ body worn video to make an initial assessment of the circumstances. The footage verifies that the man was in possession of a knife as he approached the officers.
“All of the officers involved are being treated as witnesses at this time.
“Our enquiries continue, and we will endeavour to work through these as efficiently as possible in order to understand exactly what happened.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-launches-investigation-nottinghamshire-police-firearms-shooting
