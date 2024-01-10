Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC makes referral to CPS in Gateshead fatal road traffic incident investigation
Following an investigation into the actions of a Northumbria Police officer prior to a fatal road traffic incident in Gateshead, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has referred a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration of criminal charges.
The IOPC started an investigation after a collision involving a police vehicle and a motorbike occurred just after 3pm on Friday 8 July 2022. The rider and passenger were struck by a marked police car on Dunston Road, near the Metrocentre.
Sadly, the female passenger on the motorbike, Muriel Pinkney, 74, died in hospital on Sunday 17 July 2022. The male rider was taken to hospital after sustaining multiple fractures to his leg, hip, and pelvis. He has since continued to recover from his injuries.
Our investigation followed a referral from Northumbria Police after IOPC investigators attended the scene of the collision to begin gathering evidence. The driver of the vehicle, a police constable, was subsequently interviewed under criminal caution for potential driving offences and was also served with a notice of investigation for gross misconduct.
A large amount of investigative work has been carried out since the collision which included Northumbria Police completing the forensic collision investigation report which was later peer reviewed by another force.
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “Following thorough and careful analysis of all the evidence, we have decided there is an indication an officer may have committed a criminal offence in relation to the manner of their driving and a file has been referred to the CPS.
“I am satisfied we have gathered all the available evidence and it is now for the CPS to consider whether to bring criminal charges.
“Our thoughts remain with Mrs Pinkney’s family and all those affected. We will remain in contact with the family to keep them updated.”
A referral to the CPS is made when the IOPC investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed. It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow. The CPS will decide whether charges should be brought, based on the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
We have also decided there is a case to answer for gross misconduct, which the force has agreed with and a disciplinary hearing will be arranged at a later date.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-makes-referral-cps-gateshead-fatal-road-traffic-incident-investigation
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC criminal investigation after fatal collision in Nottinghamshire10/01/2024 15:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is considering the actions and decisions of a Nottinghamshire Police officer as its investigation progresses into a fatal collision on a crossing.
Former Met officer sentenced in court after viewing police records for personal use09/01/2024 13:20:00
A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer, who intentionally accessed police records of people known to him without any legitimate purpose, has received a suspended prison sentence and been ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.
IOPC appeals for witnesses after fatal road collision in Sale08/01/2024 13:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of Greater Manchester Police prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Sale.
Plain-clothed Met officer sacked after stop and search victim thought he was being robbed05/01/2024 13:15:00
A plain-clothed Met police officer who used excessive force during the search of a man in west London has been sacked, following our investigation.
Former Cumbria Constabulary officer would have been dismissed over inappropriate relationship with victim of crime22/12/2023 15:15:00
A former Cumbria Constabulary officer who lied to his sergeant about visiting a woman he had formed an inappropriate relationship with has been barred from working in policing following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigation after man dies in collision with police van in Nottingham22/12/2023 11:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an investigation into Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement in a fatal road collision.
Greater Manchester Police officer under investigation following road traffic collision in Rochdale22/12/2023 10:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is criminally investigating a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer due to their involvement in a road traffic collision with a pedestrian in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on 19 November.
Met officer won't face further proceedings following Streatham collision investigation18/12/2023 10:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has decided that Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer Paul Fisher will not face misconduct or performance proceedings, following the conclusion of criminal proceedings where he was cleared of dangerous driving.