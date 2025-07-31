Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC publishes figures on deaths during or following police contact for 2024/25
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today published its annual report on deaths during or following police contact in 2024/25.
Now in its 21st year, the statistics provide an official record setting out the number of such deaths, the circumstances in which they happen, and any underlying factors. Figures across the different categories can fluctuate each year, any conclusions about trends need to be treated with caution.
The report shows:
- There were 17 deaths in or following police custody, eight fewer than 2023/24 and just under the average for the last decade (18).
- Eight people were taken ill or were identified as being unwell in a police cell. Five were taken to hospital where they later died.
- Three people died in a police custody suite.
- Six people were taken ill at the scene of arrest. Four people were taken to hospital, where they later died. Two people died at the scene.
- One child died while being transported to custody.
- One man died following release from police custody.
- One man was taken ill in Border Force detention and died in hospital.
- There were two fatal police shootings, same as the previous year.
- There were 26 fatalities from 25 police-related road traffic incidents (RTIs). This is six fewer deaths than 2023/24. Of the 26 deaths, 18 arose from 17 police pursuit-related incidents. There were five emergency response-related incidents and fatalities, and three deaths related to other police traffic activity.
- There were 60 apparent suicides following police custody, eight fewer than in the previous year.
- The IOPC investigated 50 other deaths following contact with the police in a wide range of circumstances, a decrease of 12 on 2023/24. Deaths are only included in this category when the IOPC has conducted an independent investigation.
Mental health, drugs and/or alcohol:
- of the 17 people who died in or following police custody, nine had known mental health concerns, and 15 had links to drugs and/or alcohol.
- over half (29) of those who died following other police contact were reported to be intoxicated by drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the incident, or it featured heavily in their lifestyle; a similar proportion of the people who died were reported to have mental health concerns (32).
- of the 60 apparent suicides, 37 people had known mental health concerns and 28 people had links to drugs and/or alcohol.
Restraint and use of force:
- five of the 17 people who died in or following police custody had some use of force against them by the police before their deaths. All five involved use of force by the police. One death also involved use of force by security officers.
- seven of the 50 other deaths following police contact which were independently investigated, involved restraint or other use of force by police. Three deaths involved restraint by non-police (one involved security guards, one involved prison officers, and another involved the application of leg restraints by paramedics). No deaths involved Taser discharge.
- the use of force did not necessarily contribute to the deaths.
Ethnicity:
- of the 17 deaths in or following custody, 15 of the deceased were White and two were Black.
- of the two deaths by fatal shooting, one was White and one was Black.
- of the 50 other deaths following police contact the IOPC decided to investigate, 43 people were White, five were Asian, and two were Black.
- of the five deaths in or following custody where there was use of force by police, three of the deceased were White and two were Black.
- of the seven other deaths following police contact which involved use of force by police, all were White.
Road traffic fatalities:
- of the 18 pursuit-related fatalities, 14 were the driver or passenger in the pursued vehicle and three people were drivers or passengers of an unrelated vehicle which was hit by the pursued car. One pedestrian was hit by a pursued vehicle. The average age of those who died either as driver or passenger in a pursued or fleeing vehicle was 25 years.
- one pursuit-related incident resulted in two fatalities.
- five of the people who died were the driver or passenger of a motorcycle (4) or moped (1).
- the 26 total deaths figure is below the average (28) for road traffic incident fatalities recorded over the last decade.
Other deaths following police contact:
- 44 fatalities followed contact with the police, either directly or indirectly, after concerns were raised about someone’s welfare.
- of the 50 deaths, 33 were male and 17 female.
- 13 of the 16 domestic-related concern for welfare deaths were of women.
Apparent suicides:
- of the 60 apparent suicides, 38 (63%) had been arrested for an alleged sexual offence – 27 of the 36 (45%) involved alleged offences against children.
For more information, read our report Deaths during of following police contact: Statistics for England and Wales 2024/25. The statistics include some force-specific data. Additional data tables are also available on the IOPC website, including a separate table showing a breakdown of types of use of force by gender, age and ethnicity.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-publishes-figures-deaths-during-or-following-police-contact-202425
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Met PC guilty of sharing policing information with domestic abuse victim31/07/2025 14:20:00
A former Met Police officer has been found guilty of computer misuse, following our investigation.
Statement regarding further child sex abuse reports by Rotherham victim-survivors against former South Yorkshire Police officers31/07/2025 12:25:00
We first became aware of child sex abuse complaints from victim-survivors relating to former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers when we received a referral from SYP in October 2024 and instructed the force to carry out an investigation, under our direction and control.
IOPC issues findings after inquest into death of man detained by Notts Police29/07/2025 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has released the findings of its investigation into Nottinghamshire Police’s interaction with a man who died after being detained by officers.
Witness appeal as IOPC investigates death of man who was detained by Lancashire Constabulary25/07/2025 11:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to assist with our investigation into the death of a man in police custody.
Misconduct meeting outcome into conduct allegations against Devon and Cornwall deputy chief constable22/07/2025 12:25:00
A police disciplinary meeting has found misconduct proven against the Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) of Devon and Cornwall Police, Jim Colwell.
Met officer sacked for not investigating firearms incident22/07/2025 09:10:00
A former Met Police officer would have been sacked had he not already left the force, a disciplinary panel has decided.
IOPC concludes investigation into West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police contact with Kulsuma Akter prior to her death27/06/2025 17:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded its investigation into contact West Yorkshire Police (WYP) and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had with Kulsuma Akter in the weeks before she was fatally stabbed in Bradford.
Findings issued from investigation into West Mercia Police contact prior to murder of Alfie Steele24/06/2025 12:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into how West Mercia Police (WMP) responded to incidents concerning Alfie Steele found no indication that any officers had breached professional standards, but that the force did not sufficiently train frontline officers to identify child abuse.
Three officers to face gross misconduct hearing after elderly woman was threatened with Taser, handcuffed and put in spit hood20/06/2025 12:25:00
Two serving Met Police officers and a former officer will face a gross misconduct hearing following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident where an elderly woman who had dementia was “red-dotted” with a Taser, handcuffed and had a spit hood applied.