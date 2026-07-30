IOPC publishes latest statistics on deaths during or following police contact in England and Wales

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began 102 independent investigations into 104 deaths during or following police contact last year.

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The figures are contained in a new report published today (30 July), which also shows a fall in road traffic fatalities linked to police involvement but an increase in deaths in or following custody.

Now in its 22nd year, the IOPC’s annual ‘Deaths during or following police contact’ report is a core part of our work to understand underlying issues and support police in reducing the number of deaths.

IOPC Director General Rachel Watson said:

“These numbers are not merely statistics. While deaths during or following police contact remain rare, we must not lose sight of the devastating human impact of every single one. “Investigations play a vital role in protecting people’s human rights and ensuring the public can have confidence in policing. Our work delivers accountability, helps establish the circumstances of each death and delivers real change to improve policing for the benefit of both the public and frontline officers.”

Today’s report also shows there were 67 apparent suicides following police custody last year, up from 61 the previous year. One was independently investigated, while the others were investigated locally by forces. Findings from our investigations and research helped shape new guidance, published in October by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody, aimed at reducing the number of people taking their own lives after being detained and released by police.

Today’s report shows there were 27 deaths in or following police custody last year. While this is an increase on the previous year, it is broadly in line with figures for the two years before that and it comes as the number of people detained by police has risen steadily over the last five years to more than 900,000 in 2024/25.

Other notable findings in the report include:

Road deaths (15, down from 26 in 2024/25) are lower than in recent years.

Force, including physical restraint, was used in 28 of the deaths in the report, including the four people who were fatally shot by police. Just under half of custody deaths involved the use of force.

Mental ill health, drugs and alcohol remain common factors in these deaths.

Rachel Watson added:

“These cases have had a devastating impact on those affected and we understand some of these figures may be concerning, but it is important to remember that these tragic cases account for a tiny proportion of the hundreds of thousands of people detained by police each year. “Through our learning and research we continue to work with police to reduce these deaths where possible. In the last year alone, we have seen new guidance for all forces as part of ongoing work to ensure those at risk of self-harm following police custody get the support they need, and our recommendations are leading to improved training for custody staff and changes to working practices that support officers to provide the best level of care they can.”

Of the 66 recommendations we issued in 2025, around a third were the direct result of our investigations and reviews into deaths during or following police contact. These have led to improvements to police training and equipment, risk assessments, and call handling.

Our work has also identified the need for clearer guidance for officers – including on caring for detainees with head injuries and procedures on arrival at custody. As a result of this, the College of Policing’s Authorised Professional Practice, which is used by all forces, is being updated.

Investigations featured in recent ‘Deaths during or following police contact’ reports have led to learning recommendations to improve policing practice. These include: