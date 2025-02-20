Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC referral to CPS after investigation into fatal road collision involving Nottinghamshire Police
Following an investigation into the actions of a Nottinghamshire Police officer prior to a fatal road traffic incident in Nottingham, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has referred a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration of criminal charges.
The IOPC investigation began after Trevor Bartlett, aged 80, died in a collision with a police van while he was using a pedestrian crossing on the A52 Derby Road in the Beeston area of Nottingham on 19 December 2023.
A referral was made to us by the force and we sent investigators to the scene and police post incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.
We established that the police van was taking a detainee to a custody facility and was travelling in a bus lane with blue lights and sirens activated when it happened.
The driver, a police constable, was subsequently interviewed by us under criminal caution for the potential offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. The officer was also served with a notice of investigation for gross misconduct.
Extensive investigative work has been carried out, which included Nottinghamshire Police completing a forensic collision investigation report, peer reviewed by another force, and a reconstruction was carried out at the scene. We completed our investigation in December and our report and findings have been shared with the force.
IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “Following thorough and careful analysis of all the evidence, we have decided there is an indication an officer may have committed a criminal offence in relation to the manner of their driving and a file has been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
“I am satisfied we have gathered all the available evidence and it is now for the CPS to consider whether to bring criminal charges.
“We will continue to keep Trevor Bartlett’s family updated and our thoughts remain with them and all those affected by his death.”
A referral to the CPS is made when the IOPC investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed. It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow. The CPS will decide whether charges should be brought, based on the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
We have also decided there is a case to answer for gross misconduct, which the force has agreed with, and a disciplinary hearing will be arranged by Nottinghamshire Police at a later date.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-referral-cps-after-investigation-fatal-road-collision-involving-nottinghamshire-police
