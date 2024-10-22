Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC reinvestigation following fatal collision in Birmingham
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has decided to reinvestigate the actions of West Midlands Police before a road traffic collision in Birmingham in which Muhammad Qasim died.
The collision happened in the early hours of 2 October last year (2023) when a BMW driven by Mr Qasim left the carriageway in Island Road and hit a tree on the central reservation. Shortly before, the BMW had come to the attention of police in Handsworth.
Our investigation, following a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police, concluded in May that there was no indication that any officer may have breached the standards of professional behaviour or that they had a case to answer for misconduct.
Following representations made by Mr Qasim’s family, we have assessed whether we need to reinvestigate the matter. The police driver was not trained or authorised to carry out a pursuit and, after examining the evidence, we concluded our original investigation had not fully analysed the relevant police guidance around the definition of a police pursuit or considered whether it constituted a spontaneous pursuit. The reinvestigation will explore this, considering new information in a witness account which became available after our investigation had concluded. We will also examine the manner in which the police car was driven.
IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell yesterday said:
“A matter can only be reinvestigated by the IOPC if there are compelling reasons. In this case, after careful assessment we assessed a reinvestigation is warranted and is necessary in the public interest. The coroner and those closely impacted by our decision, including Mr Qasim’s family and the officers involved, have been notified.”
Under the relevant legislation, compelling reasons for reinvestigation are that the original investigation may be materially flawed in a manner which had an impact on subsequent decisions on outcomes, and/or there is significant new information’ that requires further investigation. There must be a real possibility that the new information, had it been available, would have led wholly or partly to different decisions on the outcomes of our investigation.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-reinvestigation-following-fatal-collision-birmingham
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Statement following the acquittal of Sergeant Martyn Blake of the murder of Chris Kaba22/10/2024 12:33:00
Statement following the acquittal of Sergeant Martyn Blake of the murder of Chris Kaba (21 October 2024).
Essex officer charged with assaulting 14-year-old child21/10/2024 09:25:00
An Essex Police officer is due to appear in court charged with assaulting a 14-year-old girl, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC Director General comments on annual deaths statistics report 2023/2418/10/2024 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) yesterday published its annual ‘Deaths during or following police contact’ report for 2023/24.
IOPC publishes figures on deaths during or following police contact for 2023/2417/10/2024 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) today published its annual report on deaths during or following police contact in 2023/24.
Former Sussex officer charged with misconduct in public office offences15/10/2024 12:25:00
A former Sussex police officer will appear in court today to face charges relating to misconduct in public office (MIPO) and computer misuse, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Essex officer charged with common assault14/10/2024 12:25:00
An Essex Police officer is due to appear in court next week on an assault charge, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met officers to appear in court on assault charges07/10/2024 13:10:00
Two serving Met Police officers and a former officer will appear in court today (7 October) charged with assault, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Update on investigation into complaints made by Andrew Malkinson07/10/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into complaints made by Andrew Malkinson, who was wrongly convicted of rape in 2004, continues to make good progress.