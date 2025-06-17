IOPC reinvestigation following fatal fire in Salford

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has re-opened an investigation into the contact Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had with a family, before a fatal fire in 2017.

Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Lia Pearson all sadly died as a result of the fire which happened on 11 December in Walkden. Their mother, Michelle Pearson, suffered extensive burns injuries and died 20 months later.

Our decision to reinvestigate comes after concerns were raised by GMP about our original investigation and in January 2025, a request was made by the force for us to carry out a review of our investigation and the available information.

The original investigation, which began in May 2018 and was paused until the conclusion of the criminal trial relating to the incident, concluded in 2019. Our final report was shared with GMP, the Coroner, Ms Pearson’s and the children’s family members.

Following a trial at Manchester Crown Court in 2018, Zak Bolland and David Worrall were both given four life sentences and told they would serve a minimum of 40 and 37 years respectively for the murders. Zak Bolland's girlfriend Courtney Brierley, was also jailed for 21 years for four counts of manslaughter. An inquest has yet to take place.

Our original investigation examined the contact between GMP and Michelle Pearson and her family from 26 November to 11 December 2017. This included reports to the force about property being damaged at Ms Pearson’s home, and further threats to damage the house. The actions of the officers who attended the scene of the fire on 11 December did not form part of our investigation.

Following a detailed review of the original investigation and after applying the test set out in our reinvestigation policy, we have concluded the threshold was met for us to re-open the investigation in this case.

IOPC Deputy Director of Investigations Catherine Bates said:

“The deaths of Michelle Pearson and four of her children were a tragedy that has affected so many and our thoughts remain with their family, who have endured unimaginable suffering. “Having carefully considered the available information and comments from GMP, the Coroner and the family, we believe there is a requirement for the IOPC to re-open the investigation. “We are extremely conscious of the impact this decision will have on all those involved given the length of time since the attack on the Pearson’s home. We know that it benefits nobody to have key questions unanswered and no stone will be left unturned in our reinvestigation. “A dedicated team, with no connection to the original IOPC investigation, has been set up to ensure this investigation is completed as quickly and proportionately as possible. We will ensure the family and the Coroner are kept updated with the progress of the investigation.”

We are currently considering the terms of reference for our reinvestigation which will be shared with family members, GMP and the Coroner in the coming weeks.

Following the conclusion of our review, Ms Pearson’s family, GMP and the Coroner were informed of our decision to re-open the investigation. As is standard in investigations of this nature, the lead investigator must now determine whether there is an indication anyone serving with the police may have committed a criminal offence or behaved in a way that would justify bringing disciplinary proceedings.