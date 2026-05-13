IOPC responds to Ofcom's ruling on complaints about Panorama documentary 'The Chris Kaba shooting'

Responding to Ofcom's ruling, on complaints we made about the BBC Panorama documentary 'The Chris Kaba shooting', IOPC Director General Rachel Watson recently said:

"We are pleased that Ofcom has upheld two of our complaints in relation to the BBC’s Panorama programme about the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba, broadcast in November 2024.

“It agreed that the IOPC was treated unfairly by the BBC when we were given no right to reply to damaging criticisms made about us within that programme and for not including a statement we provided prior to its broadcast. Those criticisms were deeply concerning given they directly questioned our independence and decision-making.

“We felt we had no choice but to escalate our complaints to Ofcom after exhausting the BBC’s complaint procedures. While the BBC eventually admitted it had breached its own editorial standards, it refused to make a public apology, despite the IOPC providing evidence to show the serious reputational damage caused to our organisation as a result of the programme.

“While the damage caused by the documentary cannot be undone, we welcome Ofcom’s ruling that the IOPC was treated unfairly and are pleased that the BBC has been held to account."