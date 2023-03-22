IOPC response to Baroness Casey's review into Metropolitan Police

IOPC yesterday responded to Baroness Casey's review into Metropolitan Police.

IOPC interim Director General Tom Whiting yesterday said:

“This must be a watershed moment for the leadership of the Metropolitan Police.

“The Met must learn and reflect on Baroness Casey's stark findings - and seize this opportunity to fundamentally change its culture. We rightly cherish the principle of policing by consent but this relies on the trust and confidence of the public. If we want this to continue then the Met must demonstrate that it is committed to making the changes that are so clearly needed by implementing Baroness Casey’s recommendations.

“The Met cannot do this alone. There is a need for fundamental reform to policing as a whole to improve standards, root out wrongdoers, deal with poor performance, and support police officers to be the best they can be.

“At the IOPC, as the police complaints watchdog we will continue to hold policing to account, and use learning from our work to highlight where improvements are needed. We will also work with police and others to identify how the system can be reformed and what needs to be done to make it happen.”