Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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IOPC response to the Police Leadership Commission report
Statement from Rachel Watson, Director General of the IOPC, on the Police Leadership Commission report.
“I welcome the Police Leadership Commission report. It is an important, necessary area of work aimed at strengthening the ethos in policing.
“The IOPC was asked to contribute evidence and suggestions towards the report, including data relating to our investigations into chief officers. I understand it has helped underpin anecdotal evidence the Commission has heard.
“Police leaders set the culture for police forces so it’s vital the right people occupy chief officer positions, people with effective leadership skills and who come from diverse backgrounds, including experience away from policing. People should not reach chief officer ranks simply because their face ‘fits’.
“As the police complaints watchdog, we are uniquely placed to identify issues, and areas of concern, as well as ways to improve policing.
“I do believe most chief officers do a good job in challenging circumstances. However, too often when we investigate senior policing leaders we uncover longstanding, unreported concerns about their behaviour. Concerns need to be raised and heard long before someone is considered suitable for appointment to the Chief Officer rank.
“In order for this to happen, I believe forces need to improve protections for whistleblowers, so they feel able to speak out and listened to. We should not underestimate the challenges some offices and staff may feel in raising concerns. Building in additional protections and/or independence in the processes through which they raise their concerns may be useful.
“I also believe there needs to be more independent oversight of the appointment process for senior leaders, with consideration given for community representatives and people from outside policing to play a part in the recruitment process. And for candidates to gain experience in non-policing roles which would make them better rounded candidates for the top positions.
“The work of the Commission has the potential to deliver lasting change to police leadership and the IOPC will offer whatever support it can to this crucial area of policing.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-response-police-leadership-commission-report
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