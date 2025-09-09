IOPC seeks witnesses after boy on e-bike injured in incident with Thames Valley Police officers in Berkshire

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as we investigate a complaint about the actions of Thames Valley Police (TVP) officers, after a child riding an electric bike was injured during an incident in Woodley, Berkshire.

At around 1.50pm on Wednesday 6 August 2025, a 16-year-old boy was injured when he came off an e-bike on Fosters Lane, Woodley after officers in a police vehicle attempted to stop it.

The child suffered serious injuries to his knee and ankle and was taken to hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell yesterday said:

“It’s vital that we establish all the circumstances surrounding this incident and gather any relevant footage that may assist in our investigation. “This happened on a residential road in Woodley, and we would urge residents or anyone driving or walking past who witnessed the incident to come forward. “We would also like to speak to the driver and passenger of a white transit van, who stopped to speak with the police officers after the incident.”

Witnesses are asked to contact IOPC investigators by calling 0300 303 5725 or emailing FostersLane@policeconduct.gov.uk

Our investigation began following a complaint referral from TVP on 12 August 2025, after the child’s parent raised concerns about the incident.

Our investigators have secured police body worn footage, as well as ring doorbell footage. Investigators have also carried out door-to-door enquiries in the neighbourhood. We have been in contact with the child’s family to explain our role and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.