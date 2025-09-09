Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC seeks witnesses after boy on e-bike injured in incident with Thames Valley Police officers in Berkshire
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as we investigate a complaint about the actions of Thames Valley Police (TVP) officers, after a child riding an electric bike was injured during an incident in Woodley, Berkshire.
At around 1.50pm on Wednesday 6 August 2025, a 16-year-old boy was injured when he came off an e-bike on Fosters Lane, Woodley after officers in a police vehicle attempted to stop it.
The child suffered serious injuries to his knee and ankle and was taken to hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.
IOPC director Derrick Campbell yesterday said:
“It’s vital that we establish all the circumstances surrounding this incident and gather any relevant footage that may assist in our investigation.
“This happened on a residential road in Woodley, and we would urge residents or anyone driving or walking past who witnessed the incident to come forward.
“We would also like to speak to the driver and passenger of a white transit van, who stopped to speak with the police officers after the incident.”
Witnesses are asked to contact IOPC investigators by calling 0300 303 5725 or emailing FostersLane@policeconduct.gov.uk
Our investigation began following a complaint referral from TVP on 12 August 2025, after the child’s parent raised concerns about the incident.
Our investigators have secured police body worn footage, as well as ring doorbell footage. Investigators have also carried out door-to-door enquiries in the neighbourhood. We have been in contact with the child’s family to explain our role and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-seeks-witnesses-after-boy-e-bike-injured-incident-thames-valley-police-officers-berkshire
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former West Yorkshire Police staff member to appear in court on charge of perverting the course of justice09/09/2025 09:10:00
A former West Yorkshire Police member of staff will appear in court charged with perverting the course of justice following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC concludes South Wales Police officer should face misconduct hearing following investigation into fatal Cardiff e-bike crash29/08/2025 11:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded a South Wales Police officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct in connection with our investigation into an e-bike crash in which two boys died.
Former West Yorkshire Police officer found guilty of misconduct in public office22/08/2025 17:05:00
A former West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer who abused his position for a sexual purpose has been found guilty of misconduct in public office following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which concluded today, 22 August.
IOPC investigation into the death of a man in Dorset Police custody is progressing22/08/2025 11:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death of a man while in police custody in Bournemouth.
IOPC investigating actions of Greater Manchester Police officers following death in custody in Wigan20/08/2025 09:10:00
Our independent investigation into the death of a man in police custody in Wigan continues to make progress.
Gwent Police officer charged with making indecent images of children and computer misuse offences15/08/2025 10:25:00
A Gwent Police officer has been charged with computer misuse offences and making indecent of images of children following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation.
West Yorkshire Police officer to appear in court charged with fraud15/08/2025 09:10:00
A West Yorkshire Police officer will appear in court charged with fraud following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Devon & Cornwall officers dismissed following IOPC probe into detainee’s death14/08/2025 17:15:00
Two officers who failed to provide emergency first aid to a man who died after collapsing in the back of their police van committed gross misconduct, a disciplinary panel has found, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).