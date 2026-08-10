Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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IOPC statement following conviction of Simon Levy
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into alleged failures of Met Police officers in their management of registered sex offender (RSO) Simon Levy is ongoing.
Our independent investigation began in January following a voluntary conduct referral from the force, relating to alleged failures by two officers in his management following his prison release on licence in February 2023.
We are investigating the management of Simon Levy from his first conviction in September 2021 up to his arrest in September 2025.
We are examining whether action could or should have been taken to prevent his reoffending, and if all officers involved in his management followed policies, procedures, and training.
We are also assessing whether any learning, whether individual, force-wide, or nationally or other changes should be implemented in light of the events under investigation.
At this stage, we have served a gross misconduct notice on a police constable and a misconduct notice on a detective sergeant, which means that the actions of those officers are under investigation. The serving of conduct notices does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings will follow.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-statement-following-conviction-simon-levy
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