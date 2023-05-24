Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC statement following fatalities in Ely
Following a referral from South Wales Police we have decided to independently investigate an incident in Ely, Cardiff, on Monday (22 May) which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.
Our decision to investigate follows our attendance at the police post incident procedure and after a review of the information received to date.
We will be examining any interaction between the police and the boys after CCTV footage emerged apparently showing a police vehicle following a bike prior to the incident.
IOPC Director David Ford said: "First and foremost our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families and friends of the two boys who sadly lost their lives on Monday evening in Ely. It is important that we independently investigate the circumstances leading up to this tragic event. This incident and the events that followed have, understandably, attracted significant interest and public concern. It is important that we thoroughly and independently investigate this matter, in order to establish the full facts and circumstances of exactly what happened on Monday."
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-statement-following-fatalities-ely
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC learning on ‘Wayne Couzens failures’ after panel finds gross misconduct against ex-Met constable24/05/2023 15:25:00
Investigation concludes into death of Ronald McArthur in King’s Cross24/05/2023 14:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, conducted following a fatal car crash where a pedestrian was killed in King’s Cross, London, found that Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers acted appropriately when they followed a vehicle which had failed to stop when requested.
Statement following sentencing of GMP officer guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving22/05/2023 12:25:00
Greater Manchester Police officer PC Sarah De Meulemeester recently (19 May) jailed for two and half years after previously being convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
IOPC appealing for witnesses to Earl's Court motorcycle collision22/05/2023 10:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to a collision that occurred in Earl's Court on 10 May, involving a police motorcycle and a member of the public.
IOPC to investigate after man Tasered and two dogs shot dead in east London by Met officers15/05/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will investigate complaints linked to an incident in Poplar, east London where a man was Tasered and two dogs were shot dead by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).
Criminal investigation underway into Met officers following man's death in Peckham15/05/2023 10:15:00
We are criminally investigating the actions of two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers following an incident where a man fell from a balcony in Peckham, south London, in April and later died from his injuries.
Two Met officers sacked for punching and kicking a 14-year-old boy12/05/2023 11:05:00
Two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers have been dismissed without notice for punching and kicking a 14-year-old boy during his arrest before lying about the incident in their statements immediately after the incident.
Former senior City of London officer would have been sacked for gross misconduct11/05/2023 12:25:00
A former City of London police chief superintendent would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving, a police disciplinary panel ruled recently (Tuesday 9 May).