IOPC statement following fatalities in Ely

Following a referral from South Wales Police we have decided to independently investigate an incident in Ely, Cardiff, on Monday (22 May) which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.

Our decision to investigate follows our attendance at the police post incident procedure and after a review of the information received to date.

We will be examining any interaction between the police and the boys after CCTV footage emerged apparently showing a police vehicle following a bike prior to the incident.

IOPC Director David Ford said: "First and foremost our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families and friends of the two boys who sadly lost their lives on Monday evening in Ely. It is important that we independently investigate the circumstances leading up to this tragic event. This incident and the events that followed have, understandably, attracted significant interest and public concern. It is important that we thoroughly and independently investigate this matter, in order to establish the full facts and circumstances of exactly what happened on Monday."