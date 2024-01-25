IOPC statement following four deaths in Costessey, Norfolk

IOPC statement given recently (23 January 2024) following four deaths in Costessey, Norfolk.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin recently said:

“We can confirm that we have started an independent investigation into the contact Norfolk Constabulary had with a man prior to his death and the deaths of three others in a house in Costessey, near Norwich.

“Norfolk Constabulary established that the man had made a 999 call to the force shortly before 6am on 19 January.

“During that call the man expressed concerns for his own mental state saying he was confused. He was advised to seek medical advice and police did not attend.

“At around 7am the force received a call from a dog walker concerned for the welfare of those within the home.

“Officers attended shortly after and, tragically, found the man, a woman and two children dead.

“Following a mandatory referral from the force we have decided to investigate and will be examining if the force’s handling of the contact they had with the man was appropriate and in line with force policy, training and procedures.

“We will be making contact with the families of the deceased to explain our role.

“Our sympathies are with the families and friends of the deceased and all those affected by this incident.”