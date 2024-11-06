Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC statement in response to Panorama documentary ‘The Chris Kaba Shooting’
IOPC statement given yesterday in response to Panorama documentary ‘The Chris Kaba Shooting’.
An IOPC spokesperson yesterday said:
“We are disappointed that the IOPC was not asked to participate in the BBC Panorama documentary and the views expressed by former Regional Director Sal Naseem, do not represent the official views of the organisation. Mr Naseem left the IOPC before the investigation was completed – he did not make the decision to begin a criminal investigation or to refer to the Crown Prosecution Service.
“It is wrong to suggest that our decisions in this case were influenced by any external pressures – they were based solely on the available evidence and the legal thresholds we are required to apply.
“Our role was not to determine whether Sergeant Martyn Blake’s actions were justified, it was to investigate, impartially, all the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the decision to use lethal force – this involved a detailed investigation involving careful consideration of a significant amount of evidence. Ultimately, it was the jury’s decision to acquit Sgt Blake, which we completely respect.
“We are now reviewing our original decision prior to the trial, that Sergeant Blake should face a gross misconduct hearing, and will be taking into account the evidence examined in court and further representations from the Metropolitan Police Service.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-statement-response-panorama-documentary-chris-kaba-shooting
