IOPC statement in response to the Angiolini Inquiry Report

IOPC Acting Director General Tom Whiting responded to the Angiolini Inquiry Report

"The abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer was deeply shocking and our thoughts are again with her family and friends and all of those affected.

"And we know her murder and what subsequently came to light has damaged public trust in policing, particularly from women and girls.

"Lady Elish Angiolini’s findings are stark and unflinching. She has set out a range of recommendations that must act as a catalyst for change.

"Her report reflects some of our own recommendations including better information sharing so forces are notified when a police officer is linked to an ongoing investigation, and changes to national police training and guidance to improve sexual offence investigations.

"However, as Lady Elish says, it will take more than just changes to policies, guidance and training to address systemic and cultural issues in policing. She has set out a challenge to police leaders that there must be fundamental change.

"As the police complaints watchdog, we also believe the time is right for radical reform of the police accountability system in this country. A fitness to practise or ‘licencing system’ would go a long way to dealing with the vetting and other issues identified in both Lady Elish review and the Baroness Casey report.

"A national licencing system, in line with many other professions, would bring much-needed consistency, legitimacy and accountability to the police service which in turn would help rebuild public trust and confidence."

Angiolini Inquiry Part 1