IOPC statement on Henry Nowak investigation

IOPC engagement director Derrick Campbell yesterday said:

“We are acutely aware of the public interest in this case.

“We would respectfully ask people to stop speculating on an ongoing live investigation.

“This investigation is going to fully establish the circumstances of the case including whether there may be misconduct on the part of any of the officers involved.

“The ongoing commentary about the evidence and speculation risks prejudicing any potential processes and preventing Henry Nowak’s family getting the answers they deserve.”