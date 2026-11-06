Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC statement on Henry Nowak investigation
The below statement was provided to ITV in response to its documentary "Dear Henry: Our Fight for Justice":
"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Henry’s family and friends for their tragic loss.
"The IOPC is committed to establishing the full circumstances of this case, including whether any of the officers involved should face disciplinary proceedings, and providing Henry's family with answers to the questions they rightly have about how the police treated Henry in the way they did on that terrible night, and why.
“Our investigators continue to have regular contact with Henry's family. Since Vickrum Digwa was convicted of his murder, they have met with members of Henry’s family on a number of occasions to provide them with updates and to explore their concerns, about police actions and our investigation, in more detail.
“We are working hard to conclude our independent investigation as quickly as possible while ensuring we have robustly explored all lines of enquiry.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-statement-henry-nowak-investigation-0
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Ex-Leicestershire Police officer sacked for contact with sex workers06/11/2026 12:25:00
Gross misconduct has been proven against a former Leicestershire Police officer who contacted adult sex workers, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met officer dismissed over unreasonable force and disrespectful treatment of detained man06/11/2026 10:25:00
A Metropolitan Police officer who repeatedly called a detained man an “idiot”, pushed him into a brick wall and threw him face-first onto the pavement while handcuffed behind his back, has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.
Statement following conclusion of trial relating to the death of William Cameron05/11/2026 12:25:00
A former custody nurse has been acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter relating to the death of William Cameron in Thames Valley Police (TVP) custody in 2020, following a trial which concluded yesterday at the Old Bailey.
Update on IOPC investigation into Avon and Somerset Police shooting Published: 03 Nov 202604/11/2026 14:15:00
Our independent investigation into a police shooting in Bristol on Thursday 22 October is progressing.
Former Metropolitan Police officer convicted of rape and sexual offences28/10/2026 13:15:00
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of rape and three sexual assaults following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
IOPC investigating officer’s use of AI in criminal investigations23/10/2026 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating allegations a detective used artificial intelligence (AI) inappropriately during criminal investigations.
Officers at risk of ‘accidental’ AI misconduct, IOPC warns14/10/2026 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has urged police chiefs to review their AI policies to prevent officers and staff unwittingly falling into the police misconduct system.