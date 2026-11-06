IOPC statement on Henry Nowak investigation

The below statement was provided to ITV in response to its documentary "Dear Henry: Our Fight for Justice":

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Henry’s family and friends for their tragic loss.

"The IOPC is committed to establishing the full circumstances of this case, including whether any of the officers involved should face disciplinary proceedings, and providing Henry's family with answers to the questions they rightly have about how the police treated Henry in the way they did on that terrible night, and why.

“Our investigators continue to have regular contact with Henry's family. Since Vickrum Digwa was convicted of his murder, they have met with members of Henry’s family on a number of occasions to provide them with updates and to explore their concerns, about police actions and our investigation, in more detail.

“We are working hard to conclude our independent investigation as quickly as possible while ensuring we have robustly explored all lines of enquiry.”