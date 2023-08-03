IOPC statement on review of Taser discharges on children under 18

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has completed a six-month national review of all Taser discharges on children. It follows a thematic review we published in 2021, which highlighted the increasing use of Taser on children in cases investigated by the IOPC.

Last year we requested that police forces in England & Wales share all incidents involving Taser discharges on children under 18 to increase national scrutiny on the discharge of Tasers on children. The NPCC provided data and supported the review.

The purpose of this latest review was to assess whether Taser discharges on children should be added to our mandatory referral criteria, meaning police forces must refer all such cases. Forces must currently refer incidents of Taser use on children to the IOPC only when certain criteria are met, which includes any uses that result in death or serious injury.

We reviewed 40 incidents where Taser was discharged on children between May and November 2022. It is important to acknowledge that these incidents must be taken into context on a case-by-case basis.

Our review found that:

17-year-olds were the most affected group with 23 of the children (57.5%) aged 16 or older

6 incidents involved children aged 13-14

More than half of the children (55%) were in possession of a weapon and 32 of the 40 incidents (80%) resulted in an arrest

Over a quarter of incidents (27.5%) involved Taser discharge on a Black child

Children experiencing a mental health episode represented over a quarter of incidents (27.5%)

Almost half of the incidents (42.5%) involved a Taser being discharged to prevent escape

We have concluded from our review that changes to the referral criteria are not required as the most serious cases are already referred to us, including those involving children, and where a complaint has been made, a conduct matter has arisen, or there’s been a death or serious injury.

Where an incident doesn’t meet the mandatory referral criteria, forces are also able to make voluntary referrals to the IOPC. Under existing legislation, the IOPC also has unique powers to investigate matters where there are concerns around officers' conduct and where no referrals have been made by the force.

Last year we issued 17 recommendations to policing organisations to improve their Taser guidance and training for officers, particularly when it comes to dealing with vulnerable people, including children, and disproportionate use on Black people.

Following these recommendations, the NPCC is implementing new guidance and technology to facilitate instant review of Taser use on a child at a force level. The College of Policing has also commissioned an independent programme of research on disproportionality in Taser use that will inform any further changes that are needed to policy and practice. This work is ongoing and will be vital in improving public confidence.

Whilst we remain concerned about the use of Taser on those under 18 and the disproportionate use on Black people and those experiencing mental health episodes, we are encouraged with the work the NPCC and College of Policing are implementing.

We will now be meeting with policing representatives, members of the community, and non-policing stakeholders to identify how local scrutiny of the use of Taser on children can be further strengthened.