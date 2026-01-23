Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC to examine Leicestershire Police response to missing man report
Leicestershire Police’s investigation to locate a vulnerable missing person who was later found deceased are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Shahab Uddin was found deceased near the village of Quorn, Leicestershire, on 21 August 2025, eight days after he was initially reported missing by concerned family members.
A public complaint was received by the force in relation to the initial police response. Following the death of Mr Uddin, Leicestershire Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC, as is standard practice in such circumstances. It was determined at the time that it was appropriate for the force’s Professional Standards Department to investigate.
During the force’s investigation, the enquiries led to a further referral being made by the force to the IOPC. Following this second referral, we have decided to carry out an independent investigation.
The complaint relates to both the communication by police with family members and the force’s actions and enquiries made during the time Mr Uddin was missing.
IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go to the family and friends of Mr Uddin and everyone affected by his tragic death.
“Our investigation is examining the complaint made by Mr Uddin’s family in relation to the police response to the missing person report. This involves looking at the actions and decisions of Leicestershire Police following the calls made to the force about the concerns for Mr Uddin’s welfare and subsequent missing person’s report.
“We are also considering if risk assessments were assessed, graded and managed appropriately and concerns from Mr Uddin’s family about whether the officers treated the search for Mr Uddin differently because of his race, religion and disability.”
Investigators have been in contact with Mr Uddin’s family to explain our role and advise them of the next steps.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-examine-leicestershire-police-response-missing-man-report
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Inquest concludes following fatal collision involving police in Birmingham23/01/2026 13:25:00
Police responding to a 999 call before they were involved in a fatal road collision in Birmingham acted appropriately, an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded.
Criminal investigation after 80-year-old man fell ill in custody of Cheshire Constabulary21/01/2026 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man became seriously unwell while in the custody of Cheshire Constabulary.
IOPC announces independent investigation into Maccabi fans ban20/01/2026 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the role West Midlands Police officers and staff played in the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a Europa League match in Birmingham.
IOPC statement following Craig Guildford’s WMP retirement19/01/2026 13:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said it will continue looking into the actions of West Midlands Police, and the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Birmingham, following Craig Guildford’s retirement as Chief Constable.
Investigation under way after pedestrian dies in fatal collision involving Met officer16/01/2026 10:15:00
We are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Southwark on 7 January, where a pedestrian sadly died in a collision with a Met Police vehicle.
Former Merseyside Police staff member charged with multiple criminal offences15/01/2026 16:25:00
A former Merseyside Police staff member has been charged with 11 criminal offences following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Former West Midlands Police officer charged with misconduct in public office and drugs offences14/01/2026 09:10:00
A former West Midlands Police officer will appear in court today (Wednesday 14 January) charged with multiple counts of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and drug-related offences, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Hampshire Chief Constable to face gross misconduct hearing following investigation into workplace relationships13/01/2026 13:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) can confirm that former Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Chief Constable Scott Chilton will face a gross misconduct hearing, following an investigation relating to alleged sexual relationships in the workplace.