IOPC to examine Leicestershire Police response to missing man report

Leicestershire Police’s investigation to locate a vulnerable missing person who was later found deceased are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Shahab Uddin was found deceased near the village of Quorn, Leicestershire, on 21 August 2025, eight days after he was initially reported missing by concerned family members.

A public complaint was received by the force in relation to the initial police response. Following the death of Mr Uddin, Leicestershire Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC, as is standard practice in such circumstances. It was determined at the time that it was appropriate for the force’s Professional Standards Department to investigate.

During the force’s investigation, the enquiries led to a further referral being made by the force to the IOPC. Following this second referral, we have decided to carry out an independent investigation.

The complaint relates to both the communication by police with family members and the force’s actions and enquiries made during the time Mr Uddin was missing.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go to the family and friends of Mr Uddin and everyone affected by his tragic death.

“Our investigation is examining the complaint made by Mr Uddin’s family in relation to the police response to the missing person report. This involves looking at the actions and decisions of Leicestershire Police following the calls made to the force about the concerns for Mr Uddin’s welfare and subsequent missing person’s report.

“We are also considering if risk assessments were assessed, graded and managed appropriately and concerns from Mr Uddin’s family about whether the officers treated the search for Mr Uddin differently because of his race, religion and disability.”

Investigators have been in contact with Mr Uddin’s family to explain our role and advise them of the next steps.