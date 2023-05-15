Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC to investigate after man Tasered and two dogs shot dead in east London by Met officers
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will investigate complaints linked to an incident in Poplar, east London where a man was Tasered and two dogs were shot dead by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).
On Sunday 7 May, MPS officers had been called to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog on Commercial Road (E14). A man was arrested at the scene and an officer discharged a Taser. Two dogs were shot dead by police at the scene.
On 11 May the MPS referred two complaints it had received, from individuals who had witnessed the incident, to the IOPC and we determined they required independent investigation.
IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe recently said:
“We understand the public concern regarding this incident and it is appropriate that it should be independently investigated. We will examine whether the actions of the officers involved were reasonable and proportionate in all of the circumstances and in line with relevant policy and procedure.”
