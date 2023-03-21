Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC to investigate alleged comments by Sir Stephen House
We have decided to investigate comments former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Acting Commissioner Sir Stephen House allegedly made to a Home Office advisor in January 2022.
Sir Stephen was Deputy Commissioner for the MPS at the time the comments were reportedly made in a meeting. Following his resignation as a police officer he is now employed by the MPS as a civilian employee.
Earlier this month we received a conduct referral from the force which related to comments Sir Stephen allegedly made in the meeting with the advisor. The advisor’s claims included that he described the bulk of rape complaints as “regretful sex”. The referral was made the same day as news coverage of the allegations was broadcast.
IOPC Regional Director Mel Palmer recently said:
“The allegation that these comments were made by a very senior police officer is of significant public concern, which may impact on public confidence in policing and so it is important that they are subject to an independent investigation.”
Sir Stephen House, the MPS and MOPAC have been informed of our decision to investigate.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigate-alleged-comments-sir-stephen-house
