Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC to investigate complaints against Met decision over Operation Midland witnesses
The IOPC is to investigate complaints about the Metropolitan Police Service's (MPS) decision not to investigate two complainants, known as Witness A and Witness B, who are alleged to have made false accusations about a number of individuals during Operation Midland.
Operation Midland was an MPS investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse made against a number of high profile people.
Sir Richard Henriques, a former High Court judge, reviewed Operation Midland in 2016 and made a number of recommendations including that offences of perverting the course of justice should be considered against Witnesses A and B and that any investigation should be carried out by another force.
IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said:
“Our investigation follows the referral of complaints from two individuals who were adversely affected by the allegations made by Witnesses A and B.
“We have reviewed a report from Merseyside Police, who previously investigated a similar complaint and finalised its report in June 2021, but have decided it is still necessary to investigate these complaints.
“Given the significant shortcomings in Operation Midland, as identified by Sir Richard’s review, it is important for those affected to understand what steps were taken by MPS, following the recommendation that offences of perverting the course of justice be considered for Witnesses A and B."
The MPS referred a complaint to the IOPC in August 2021 and a second in March 2022.
In July 2019, following an investigation by Northumbria Police, Carl Beech was convicted of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice for making false allegations which were investigated under Operation Midland.
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigate-complaints-against-met-decision-over-operation-midland-witnesses
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Met detective barred from policing after gross misconduct proven28/03/2022 09:10:00
A disciplinary panel ruled that a former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) detective would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving, after hearing that he had formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met through his work.
Former Humberside Police officer dismissed after IOPC investigation24/03/2022 14:05:00
A former Humberside detective who was found to have repeatedly failed to properly investigate reports of crime following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into six of his cases has been barred from working as a police officer again.
Essex officer not guilty of Westcliff-on-Sea assault23/03/2022 09:10:00
An Essex Police officer has been found not guilty of assaulting a man in Westcliff-on-Sea, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
IOPC investigating Hampshire fatal road traffic incident22/03/2022 09:10:00
IOPC are investigating the circumstances of a road traffic incident in Stockbridge in which a man died, following a pursuit involving Hampshire and Thames Valley police officers.
IOPC investigation into complaint that 15-year-old girl was inappropriately strip searched18/03/2022 09:10:00
All lines of inquiry have been completed for the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into a complaint that a 15-year-old girl was inappropriately strip searched in December 2020 by two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers.
Two Sussex Police officers dismissed for gross misconduct17/03/2022 15:20:00
Two Sussex Police officers have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the force they used during the detention of a teenage girl.
IOPC investigation into Devon & Cornwall Police over Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun completed17/03/2022 10:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate is now complete.
South Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with common assault17/03/2022 09:05:00
A South Wales Police officer has been charged with common assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).