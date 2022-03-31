IOPC to investigate complaints against Met decision over Operation Midland witnesses

The IOPC is to investigate complaints about the Metropolitan Police Service's (MPS) decision not to investigate two complainants, known as Witness A and Witness B, who are alleged to have made false accusations about a number of individuals during Operation Midland.

Operation Midland was an MPS investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse made against a number of high profile people.

Sir Richard Henriques, a former High Court judge, reviewed Operation Midland in 2016 and made a number of recommendations including that offences of perverting the course of justice should be considered against Witnesses A and B and that any investigation should be carried out by another force.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said:

“Our investigation follows the referral of complaints from two individuals who were adversely affected by the allegations made by Witnesses A and B.

“We have reviewed a report from Merseyside Police, who previously investigated a similar complaint and finalised its report in June 2021, but have decided it is still necessary to investigate these complaints.

“Given the significant shortcomings in Operation Midland, as identified by Sir Richard’s review, it is important for those affected to understand what steps were taken by MPS, following the recommendation that offences of perverting the course of justice be considered for Witnesses A and B."

The MPS referred a complaint to the IOPC in August 2021 and a second in March 2022.

In July 2019, following an investigation by Northumbria Police, Carl Beech was convicted of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice for making false allegations which were investigated under Operation Midland.