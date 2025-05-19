IOPC to investigate complaints over woman’s search and detention by Greater Manchester Police

The IOPC has concluded that a woman’s complaints relating to her interactions with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers while in custody – including how she was searched - should now be independently investigated.

At the request of the complainant, Dannika Stewart, we reviewed the force’s handling of complaints made after GMP’s attempt to arrest Ms Stewart on 7 October 2022, her attendance at Pendleton Police Station on 10 October 2022 and her arrest on the same day.

This review covered complaints relating to a search conducted in custody, the medical attention provided while in custody, and the police interview conducted, among others.

We examined whether Ms Stewart’s complaints were properly addressed, whether the available evidence supported the findings of the complaint investigation reached by GMP and whether any action proposed by the force, to address failings identified, was appropriate.

Following our assessment, we upheld Ms Stewart’s review in respect of 15 of the 60 complaints. We determined that a reasonable and proportionate outcome had been provided to Ms Stewart for the remaining 45. We recommended a referral to the Reflective Practice Review Process to address eight of Ms Stewart’s complaints. This recommendation applies to one officer for all eight complaints and a second officer for two of the complaints.

We also made the decision to begin an independent investigation into six of Ms Stewart’s complaints, including those relating to the search conducted by GMP officers at Pendleton Police Station in October 2022. This investigation is in its very early stages.

IOPC Director David Ford said: “We appreciate this has been a challenging time for Ms Stewart, involving numerous investigations and subsequent reviews. Given the serious nature of the complaints, it was necessary for us to take time to scrutinise the events, police complaint investigations and evidence, prior to reaching our decisions.

“We will now begin our independent investigation into complaints relating to the search conducted by GMP officers and will ensure Ms Stewart is kept updated throughout the process.”

Ms Stewart’s complaints about her time in custody featured in The Baird Inquiry, an independent inquiry carried out by Dame Vera Baird KC, into the treatment of people who have been arrested and taken into police custody in Greater Manchester. The Baird Inquiry report was published in July 2024.

The latest IOPC review followed a previous examination of the force’s handling of complaints relating to Ms Stewart’s concerns about GMP’s investigation into a crime she reported in April of 2022. This review concluded in September 2023, and we returned a number of matters to GMP for further investigation. The outcome of its investigation has been considered as part of our latest review which began in November 2024.