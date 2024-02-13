IOPC to investigate Nottinghamshire Police contact with Valdo Calocane before three people killed

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an investigation into complaints about Nottinghamshire Police’s previous contact with Valdo Calocane and their handling of the murder investigation following the deaths of three people in Nottingham in June last year (2023).

The IOPC’s investigation follows a voluntary referral by the force of complaints they have received from the victims’ families. The complaints allege there were flaws in the handling of the murder investigation and missed opportunities by police to prevent the deaths.

Allegations have also been made in respect of the non-execution of an outstanding warrant for Calocane’s arrest prior to the killings, and concerns raised about Nottinghamshire Police’s communication with the families.

IOPC Director of Operations, Steve Noonan, said: “Our sympathies are with the families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates, and everyone else affected by the tragic events which took place on June 13 last year. We have now decided to investigate complaints made about Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement with Valdo Calocane. Along with this we are investigating the actions and decisions of Leicestershire Police, which we announced last week.