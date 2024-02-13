Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC to investigate Nottinghamshire Police contact with Valdo Calocane before three people killed
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an investigation into complaints about Nottinghamshire Police’s previous contact with Valdo Calocane and their handling of the murder investigation following the deaths of three people in Nottingham in June last year (2023).
The IOPC’s investigation follows a voluntary referral by the force of complaints they have received from the victims’ families. The complaints allege there were flaws in the handling of the murder investigation and missed opportunities by police to prevent the deaths.
Allegations have also been made in respect of the non-execution of an outstanding warrant for Calocane’s arrest prior to the killings, and concerns raised about Nottinghamshire Police’s communication with the families.
IOPC Director of Operations, Steve Noonan, said: “Our sympathies are with the families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates, and everyone else affected by the tragic events which took place on June 13 last year. We have now decided to investigate complaints made about Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement with Valdo Calocane. Along with this we are investigating the actions and decisions of Leicestershire Police, which we announced last week.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigate-nottinghamshire-police-contact-valdo-calocane-three-people-killed
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation underway into police actions prior to fatal M25 collision12/02/2024 11:10:00
We are investigating the involvement of Hertfordshire Constabulary officers prior to a fatal road traffic collision on the M25 where two people died, on Sunday 4 February.
Eight Met officers under investigation after boy stopped and searched multiple times Published: 06 Feb 202407/02/2024 12:20:00
We are investigating the conduct of eight Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers as part of an investigation into complaints after a 16-year-old Black child was stopped and searched by officers on six occasions over five months.
IOPC investigation into police actions prior to a fatal collision in Wiltshire is continuing02/02/2024 15:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is progressing an investigation into police actions prior to a fatal road traffic collision immediately off the M4 at junction 15 near Swindon.
Former Cheshire Constabulary officer who abused his position for a sexual purpose found guilty of misconduct in public office02/02/2024 12:25:00
A former Cheshire Constabulary officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a report he abused his position for a sexual purpose has been convicted of misconduct in public office.
Investigation underway into fatal Met Police shooting in Southwark31/01/2024 15:10:00
We are investigating the circumstances of the fatal shooting of a man in Southwark, London SE16 yesterday morning (30 Jan).
Met officer guilty of assault on innocent shopkeeper30/01/2024 14:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service constable was yesterday (Monday 29 January) found guilty of common assault after a court heard he struck a shopkeeper who had dialled 999 for help as his shop was being damaged.
Merseyside Police officer to appear in court charged with sexual assault26/01/2024 13:25:00
Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, a Merseyside Police detective constable has been charged with one count of sexual assault.
IOPC statement following four deaths in Costessey, Norfolk25/01/2024 09:10:00
IOPC statement given recently (23 January 2024) following four deaths in Costessey, Norfolk.