Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC to investigate road traffic collision in Lancaster
The IOPC has declared an independent investigation into the circumstances leading up to a road traffic collision with a child on Owen Road, Lancaster, at around 8.30pm on 25 May.
We understand that a marked police vehicle, with its lights and sirens on, was in a collision with an 11-year-old boy.
He has been taken to hospital and our thoughts are with him and his family.
We were notified by the force shortly after the collision and declared an investigation at 10.37pm. IOPC investigators are heading to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information.
Our investigation is at an early stage.
