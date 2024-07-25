IOPC to investigate use of force during arrest at Manchester Airport

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “We can confirm we are independently investigating the level of force used by a Greater Manchester Police officer as part of an incident in which a number of men were arrested at Manchester Airport on Tuesday 23 July. We have been advised by the force that the officer has now been suspended from all duties.

"We appreciate the footage which was shared on social media has attracted widespread shock and concern. It is vitally important we investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident. We are independent of the police and our investigation will be thorough and robust.

"Our enquiries are in their very early stages but we have already secured a significant amount of body worn video and CCTV footage which will be subject to detailed analysis. We appreciate people want answers and we will work to provide those answers as quickly as we can.

“Updates will be provided as our investigation progresses.”