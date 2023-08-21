Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC to reinvestigate circumstances surrounding death of Kimberley Cameron
We are reinvestigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kimberley Cameron, having considered new evidence from the inquest into her death, which concluded in October last year.
Ms Cameron, 27, died on 16 April 2021 in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, as the result of a road traffic collision involving a Thames Valley Police (TVP) vehicle.
An officer was responding to a report of a serious traffic collision and he was travelling at approximately 62mph in a 40mph zone on the A41 with lights and sirens on when his vehicle struck Ms Cameron. At the time, she was crossing the road between two stationary vehicles on a pedestrian crossing when the lights were at green for traffic.
We finished our investigation in February 2022 and shared our findings with Ms Cameron’s family, TVP and HM Coroner. We concluded that the officer involved in the collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures.
During the inquest significant new information was provided by a police driving trainer, who gave evidence that strongly suggested the officer should have slowed considerably given he did not have a clear view of the crossing.
IOPC Regional Director Mel Palmer said: “The death of Kimberley Cameron is a tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies remain with her family and friends.
“The evidence provided by the police driving trainer at the inquest had not been requested as part of our investigation.
“We believe there is a real possibility that this new evidence – had it been sought during our investigation - would have led wholly or partly to different decisions regarding discipline, performance, and/or whether or not the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.
“We are now reinvestigating all of the circumstances surrounding Ms Cameron’s death, giving due consideration to this new evidence.”
We have informed Ms Cameron’s family, the officer involved and Thames Valley Police of this decision.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-reinvestigate-circumstances-surrounding-death-kimberley-cameron
