Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC to re-investigate Lincolnshire Police over handling of domestic abuse death
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is reinvestigating Lincolnshire Police’s handling of a case in which a woman died after being assaulted by her abusive partner.
Daniela Espírito Santo was pronounced dead at her home in Grantham in the early hours of 9 April 2020 having reported an assault by partner Julio Jesus to Lincolnshire Police the previous day.
Mr Jesus attacked Ms Santo after being released from police custody on bail for another assault matter.
An inquest last October found the 23-year-old was unlawfully killed. The jury concluded that domestic abuse and the assault caused emotional distress which triggered a heart condition and subsequent cardiac arrest.
The jury found missed opportunities by police to safeguard Ms Santo, including a failure to record all relevant offences and a lack of consideration whether coercive and controlling behaviour was involved in the abuse.
The IOPC conducted an independent investigation into police contact with Ms Santo and Mr Jesus in the 12 months prior to her death.
It looked at the actions of police on seven occasions, including several reports of domestic abuse. Our investigators obtained witness statements from more than 20 officers and staff and reviewed police records and body-worn camera footage.
At the end of our investigation, which concluded in December 2020, we found no indication any police officer had behaved in a manner that may have breached police standards of professional behaviour and would justify bringing disciplinary proceedings.
However, in light of evidence that came out at the inquest and representations from Ms Santo’s family, we have determined it meets the criteria, and is in the public interest, for us to conduct a re-investigation into the case.
IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Last October a jury inquest concluded Ms Espirito Santo had been unlawfully killed in her home, a place she was entitled to feel safe and protected. Our thoughts remain with her family and loved ones.
“A matter can only be reinvestigated by the IOPC if there are compelling reasons to do so and it’s in the public interest. We believe that criteria is met.
“A reinvestigation will enable us to further scrutinise the issues and make decisions that factor in all of the evidence now available, including the custody CCTV footage from 8 April 2020 that has come to light and captures potentially inappropriate comments in relation to the incident.
“Our re-investigation has begun and is being conducted by a new investigation team. We will continue to keep Ms Santo’s family informed of the situation and report the results of the new investigation in due course.”
