Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC to reinvestigate the fatal police shooting of Lewis Skelton
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has re-opened an investigation into the fatal shooting of Lewis Skelton by Humberside Police, following a judicial review of our decision not to reinvestigate.
It comes after the High Court quashed our decision that the threshold was not met for us to re-open the investigation into the death of Mr Skelton, who was shot twice by an armed officer in Hull on 29 November 2016. He was armed with an axe at the time and other efforts to detain him, including the use of Taser, had been unsuccessful.
The original investigation, completed by our predecessor, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) in November 2017, found the officer had acted in the genuine belief the use of force was necessary to protect the lives of members of the public nearby. The officer was treated as a witness during the investigation, rather than being investigated for their conduct.
However, an inquest, which concluded almost four years later, found Mr Skelton was unlawfully killed.
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Skelton’s family and loved ones as well as all those whose lives have been affected by his death.
“While we are disappointed with the High Court ruling, which used a different interpretation of our reinvestigation policy than we did, we respect the judge’s findings. Having carefully considered their comments, we believe there is now a requirement for the IOPC to re-open the investigation into the shooting of Mr Skelton.
“We are extremely conscious of the impact this decision will have on all those involved. While the length of inquest and legal proceedings are beyond our control, we know that it benefits nobody to have key questions unanswered so long after Mr Skelton’s death.
“We also appreciate that this decision will be concerning for many of the armed officers who put their own safety at risk to protect the public. A dedicated team, with no connection to the original IPCC investigation, has been set up to ensure this investigation is completed as quickly and proportionately as possible.
“We are also reviewing our reinvestigation policy, in light of the judge’s comments, to ensure it more accurately reflects the original intent behind it.”
Following the inquest conclusion in October 2021, we carried out a detailed review of the original investigation, and the inquest jury’s findings.
Applying the test set out in our reinvestigation policy, we ultimately concluded the threshold was not met for us to re-open the investigation in this case.
We shared a detailed explanation of that decision with Humberside Police and Mr Skelton’s family in November 2022. This was subject to a judicial review and the High Court ruling was delivered on 26 April 2024.
We have now informed Mr Skelton’s family, Humberside Police and the officer in question that we have re-opened the investigation. As is standard in investigations of this nature, the lead investigator must now determine whether there is an indication anyone serving with the police may have committed a criminal offence or behaved in a way that would justify bringing disciplinary proceedings.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-reinvestigate-fatal-police-shooting-lewis-skelton
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Greater Manchester Police inspector would have been dismissed for undertaking work at Qatar World Cup without permission19/09/2024 16:30:00
A former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer will be barred from policing after taking up a job to work at the Qatar World Cup in 2022 while claiming to be on a career break.
IOPC seeks witnesses after fatal collision involving police at Nuneaton19/09/2024 09:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into Warwickshire Police’s involvement in a fatal road collision in Nuneaton.
Former Met Police officer convicted of misconduct in public office18/09/2024 10:20:00
A former Met Police officer who accessed police records and passed on sensitive information, stole items from a member of the public, and used deceased people’s bank details, was jailed recently (16 September).
IOPC concludes investigation into Lincolnshire Police involvement prior to the bodies of Kenneth and Bronson Battersby being discovered13/09/2024 12:10:00
We completed our investigation in July into the involvement of Lincolnshire Police prior to the bodies of Kenneth and Bronson Battersby being discovered in Skegness.
Avon and Somerset Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving12/09/2024 10:20:00
An Avon and Somerset Police officer is facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Witness appeal following death of man taken to custody in Liverpool12/09/2024 09:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to assist with our investigation into the death of a man who was taken to police custody in Liverpool.
Former Thames Valley Police call handler jailed after admitting corruption11/09/2024 09:10:00
A former Thames Valley Police (TVP) staff member has been sentenced to 34 months imprisonment after admitting to corruption charges, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation.
Former Surrey Police Community Support Officer charged following stabbing incident10/09/2024 09:10:00
A former Surrey Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) will be appearing in court this week charged with multiple offences, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Met officers involved in police pursuit prior to fatal motorcycle collision acted appropriately09/09/2024 14:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of Met Police officers who pursued a motorcyclist prior to a fatal collision in east London in 2023, found that officers acted appropriately and in line with policies and guidance.