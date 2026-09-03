IOPC update in Stratford-upon-Avon fatal road collision

We are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident, which followed a police pursuit, in Stratford-upon-Avon on Monday 24 August where a driver died at the scene and another motorist was seriously injured.

The deceased driver has been formally identified as Roman Kalas, aged 19. A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday where the initial cause of death was given as traumatic head and chest injuries.

The black Audi A3 car was in collision with a Ford Puma being driven by Karen Joseph, aged 62 from Stratford-upon-Avon.

She was taken to hospital with critical injuries where she sadly died on Friday.

Inquests into their deaths will open tomorrow (Friday 4 September).

Mrs Joseph’s daughter, a passenger in the car, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

We have obtained and are reviewing dashcam footage from the Warwickshire Police car which pursued the Audi for around six minutes before it crashed in Warwick Road at around 5.40pm on Monday.

We have established that the officer, in a single-crewed car, began the pursuit after Mr Kalas failed to stop for police in Birmingham Road. The police vehicle’s sirens were activated and emergency lights were on.

IOPC investigators retraced the route of the pursuit last week and identified potential CCTV footage. We are also appealing for anyone who has any footage of any part of the pursuit, no matter how brief, to contact us.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends and everyone affected by the deaths of Roman Kalas and Karen Joseph.

“We have spoken with both families to advise them of our investigation, and they will be provided with regular updates. They have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“Given two members of the public have died in an incident involving a police pursuit, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the full circumstances.

“We are examining police dashcam footage, trawling the pursuit route for CCTV footage and appeal to anyone with either doorbell or dashcam footage to contact our investigators on 0300 303 5609 or by email: WarwickRoadPursuit@policeconduct.gov.uk.”

After being notified by the force of the collision, IOPC investigators attended the scene of the collision and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information and declared an independent investigation the same evening.