IOPC welcomes the responses to recommendations made in the joint super-complaint investigation into the police response to stalking

The responses to the recommendations made in the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the College of Policing report into the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super-complaint regarding the police response to stalking have been published.

The report, published in September 2024, included 29 recommendations to chief constables, police and crime commissioners and mayor equivalents, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Ministry of Justice, Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service.

The responses follow an announcement by the Government in December, setting out measures aimed at protecting victims of stalking, including the Government response to our recommendations. All police forces in England and Wales have now published individual action plans on their own websites setting out the steps they will take in response to the recommendations made to chief constables. In June 2025, the NPCC will publish an update report on the progress made by police forces to deliver against the recommendations.

IOPC Director General Rachel Watson, HMICFRS Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Sir Andy Cooke and the College of Policing CEO, Chief Constable Sir Andy Marsh yesterday said: