Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC welcomes the responses to recommendations made in the joint super-complaint investigation into the police response to stalking
The responses to the recommendations made in the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the College of Policing report into the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super-complaint regarding the police response to stalking have been published.
The report, published in September 2024, included 29 recommendations to chief constables, police and crime commissioners and mayor equivalents, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Ministry of Justice, Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service.
The responses follow an announcement by the Government in December, setting out measures aimed at protecting victims of stalking, including the Government response to our recommendations. All police forces in England and Wales have now published individual action plans on their own websites setting out the steps they will take in response to the recommendations made to chief constables. In June 2025, the NPCC will publish an update report on the progress made by police forces to deliver against the recommendations.
IOPC Director General Rachel Watson, HMICFRS Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Sir Andy Cooke and the College of Policing CEO, Chief Constable Sir Andy Marsh yesterday said:
“We are encouraged by the responses to the recommendations made to improve the police response to stalking. There is recognition across policing, the Government and criminal justice partners, of the need for improvements to make sure reports of stalking are always taken seriously, victims are better protected and at the front and centre of investigations.
“The publication of these responses, including individual police force action plans, is an important step towards positive change. However, the proof will be in the delivery of an improved service to victims of this serious crime. We look forward to the National Police Chiefs’ Council reporting on the progress made across policing, later this year.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-welcomes-responses-recommendations-made-joint-super-complaint-investigation-police
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Lincolnshire Police inspector would have been dismissed over use of force09/01/2025 15:25:00
A former Lincolnshire Police officer would have been dismissed if still serving for his use of force on a man at a roadside following an apparent road rage incident.
Investigation into complaints about Met’s handling of Al Fayed allegations08/01/2025 12:20:00
Two complaints from victim-survivors about the Met Police’s handling of allegations they made against Mohamed Al Fayed, will be investigated by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), under our direction.
Former Leicestershire PC charged with misconduct in public office07/01/2025 12:15:00
A former Leicestershire Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigation into West Mercia Police fatal shooting in Redditch is progressing06/01/2025 10:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal police shooting in Redditch on Christmas Eve is continuing.
Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Redditch27/12/2024 10:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating a fatal police shooting at an address in Redditch on Christmas Eve.
IOPC witness appeal after fatal road collision in Handsworth23/12/2024 12:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of West Midlands Police prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Birmingham.
Two Met Police officers found guilty of assaulting 16-year-old child23/12/2024 11:15:00
Two Met Police officers have been convicted of assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into an incident involving a 16-year-old boy who they were transporting to hospital.
West Yorkshire Police officers dismissed over offensive WhatsApp messages20/12/2024 16:25:00
Eight West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officers have been dismissed following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into discriminatory, offensive and bullying messages shared on WhatsApp.