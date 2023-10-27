Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC witness appeal after fatal road collision in Birmingham
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of West Midlands Police before a fatal road traffic collision in Birmingham.
The collision happened shortly before 2.15am on Monday 2 October, after police officers turned their vehicle around in Church Lane, Handsworth, after a BMW heading out of the city came to their attention. In Island Road, the BMW left the carriageway and hit a tree on the central reservation.
One man was thrown from the vehicle and another man was found inside it. Both males were treated at the scene and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. One of the men, 29-year-old Muhammad Qasim, sadly died later the same day.
After we were notified by West Midlands Police, we sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedure in assessment mode to begin gathering information. We began a formal investigation into the circumstances following a referral from West Midlands Police.
We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to contact us as soon as possible by calling 0300 303 5724 or emailing IslandRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk
IOPC Regional Director David Ford said: “Our sympathies and thoughts are with Muhammad Qasim’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragic incident.
“Our role is to independently establish the circumstances relating to this incident. IOPC investigators have been gathering CCTV footage from along the route and carrying out house to house enquiries in the vicinity. Over the coming days, IOPC investigators will be putting up witness appeal boards in the local vicinity and I would encourage anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or other footage to get in touch with our investigators.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-witness-appeal-after-fatal-road-collision-birmingham
