Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC witness appeal following fatal road traffic incident in south London
We are appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal road traffic collision involving Met Police officers in Carshalton, south London.
The collision happened at around 4.47pm on Monday 17 June when officers in a marked police vehicle were involved in a collision with a moped rider at the junction of Wrythe Lane and Erskine Road.
Sadly, the rider – a 55-year-old man – died at the scene.
Our investigation began following a referral from the Met. We attended the police post incident procedure to gather evidence including the officers’ initial accounts. We have also conducted house-to-house inquiries, completed a CCTV trawl of the area and reviewed body-worn video footage from the officers involved.
Next of kin have been informed of the man’s death and we will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.
We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to contact us as soon as possible by calling 0300 303 5585 or emailing wrythelane@policeconduct.gov.uk
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer yesterday said:
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist and all those affected by this tragic incident.
“Our role is to independently establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. IOPC investigators have already gathered a significant amount of evidence and have established that there were several people standing at a bus stop near to the scene of the incident.
“We would particularly like these people to make contact with us, as well as any other witnesses or drivers near the scene with dashcam footage.”
A post-mortem examination was held last week and the preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head and torso. A date for an inquest to be opened has yet to be set.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-witness-appeal-following-fatal-road-traffic-incident-south-london
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
West Yorkshire Police officer charged with misconduct in public office02/07/2024 14:10:00
A serving West Yorkshire detective constable is due to make his first appearance in court charged with misconduct in public office, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Thames Valley Police officer guilty of misconduct in public office28/06/2024 16:05:00
A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer we investigated has admitted misconduct in public office.
Former Gwent Police officer found not guilty of assault28/06/2024 10:20:00
A former Gwent Police officer has been found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Police did not contribute to death of woman who died in collision26/06/2024 10:10:10
Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Police did not contribute to the death of a woman when a Land Rover Defender they were pursuing was in collision with her car.
Northamptonshire chief constable dismissed for gross misconduct21/06/2024 16:05:00
A police disciplinary panel has found allegations of gross misconduct proven against Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley today (Friday) and has dismissed him without notice, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Statement on Surrey Police's response to a cow on the loose21/06/2024 14:05:00
We received two complaint referrals from Surrey Police on 17 June in relation to the actions and decision-making by officers from the force while trying to detain a cow in Feltham, west London, on Friday 14 June.
Investigation following Merseyside death in custody19/06/2024 14:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Merseyside Police.
Gloucestershire Constabulary officer charged with alleged sexual offences19/06/2024 12:15:00
A Gloucestershire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court charged with child sex offences following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.