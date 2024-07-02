IOPC witness appeal following fatal road traffic incident in south London

We are appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal road traffic collision involving Met Police officers in Carshalton, south London.

The collision happened at around 4.47pm on Monday 17 June when officers in a marked police vehicle were involved in a collision with a moped rider at the junction of Wrythe Lane and Erskine Road.

Sadly, the rider – a 55-year-old man – died at the scene.

Our investigation began following a referral from the Met. We attended the police post incident procedure to gather evidence including the officers’ initial accounts. We have also conducted house-to-house inquiries, completed a CCTV trawl of the area and reviewed body-worn video footage from the officers involved.

Next of kin have been informed of the man’s death and we will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.

We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to contact us as soon as possible by calling 0300 303 5585 or emailing wrythelane@policeconduct.gov.uk

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer yesterday said:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist and all those affected by this tragic incident. “Our role is to independently establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. IOPC investigators have already gathered a significant amount of evidence and have established that there were several people standing at a bus stop near to the scene of the incident. “We would particularly like these people to make contact with us, as well as any other witnesses or drivers near the scene with dashcam footage.”

A post-mortem examination was held last week and the preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head and torso. A date for an inquest to be opened has yet to be set.