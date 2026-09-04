Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC witness appeal following Notting Hill Carnival canal death
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating police contact with a man who died after running away from officers and entering the Grand Union Canal near Notting Hill Carnival on Monday afternoon (31 Aug).
Karnell Kelly, aged 25, was wearing a face covering when he approached the event in the vicinity of Harrow Road (A404). At around 3.20pm, officers briefly spoke to the man before he ran off.
We are reviewing body-worn video from officers who then chased him down Hormead Road, W9.
We are also appealing for any witnesses and/or video footage of any part of this incident from members of the public at the event, or from nearby properties, boats and barges.
We urge people not to speculate about the incident or share videos online.
We have conducted a CCTV trawl in the area and delivered leaflets to surrounding properties appealing for information.
We have established that Met officers and members of the public went into the canal to pull out Mr Kelly. Officers gave emergency first aid at the scene.
He was then taken to hospital where he later died. HM Coroner has been informed and we are awaiting an inquest opening date.
Amanda Rowe, IOPC director of engagement, said:
“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Karnell Kelly and everyone affected by his death.
“We need to independently establish the exact circumstances of this incident given that he has died following an interaction with police officers.
“We are therefore appealing for anyone who may have witnessed and/or videoed any part of the incident to make contact with our investigators by email: HormeadRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk.”
After being notified by the force on Monday, IOPC investigators attended the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information. We took initial accounts from 10 officers who are being treated as witnesses.
On Wednesday (2 September), divers from the Met’s Marine Policing Unit searched that area of the canal as Mr Kelly, and a Met officer, sustained injuries while in the water and we are trying to establish the cause.
We have met with Mr Kelly's family to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation, which is at an early stage.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-witness-appeal-following-notting-hill-carnival-canal-death
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Cambridgeshire officer would have been dismissed over relationship with teen girl04/09/2026 13:20:00
A former Cambridgeshire police officer, who formed an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl, who was in a vulnerable position, and failed to take appropriate safeguarding action, would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving.
Call handlers jailed for misusing police systems03/09/2026 16:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has warned of the serious consequences of misusing police systems after two Derbyshire Constabulary call handlers were jailed for abusing their positions.
Former Police Sergeant accused of abusing position to pursue women03/09/2026 16:10:00
A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer has been charged with multiple counts of misconduct in public office over claims he abused his position to try and form “improper sexual or emotional” relationships with women.
IOPC update in Stratford-upon-Avon fatal road collision03/09/2026 15:25:00
We are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident, which followed a police pursuit, in Stratford-upon-Avon on Monday 24 August where a driver died at the scene and another motorist was seriously injured.
Custody sergeant sacked over discriminatory language to detainee03/09/2026 12:20:00
A Nottinghamshire Police officer who told a detainee to “go home” and “get on a boat and go back to where you come from” has been dismissed at a misconduct hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A Kent Police officer has been handed a final written warning for use of force against handcuffed man02/09/2026 10:15:00
A police constable from Kent Police has been handed a final written warning for using excessive force, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC update on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban investigation27/08/2026 09:10:00
Former West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford, plus three officers and a staff member, have been advised their conduct is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct relating to the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban in Birmingham.
Ex-South Wales Police officer charged with rape, non-fatal strangulation and misconduct in public office25/08/2026 13:05:00
A former South Wales Police officer is due to appear in court charged with two counts of rape and one count of non-fatal strangulation following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Update: IOPC investigation following fatal road collision in Middlesbrough25/08/2026 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal road traffic collision in Middlesbrough following a pursuit involving Cleveland Police officers has now verified some of the circumstances in the lead up to the collision.