IOPC witness appeal following Notting Hill Carnival canal death

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating police contact with a man who died after running away from officers and entering the Grand Union Canal near Notting Hill Carnival on Monday afternoon (31 Aug).

Karnell Kelly, aged 25, was wearing a face covering when he approached the event in the vicinity of Harrow Road (A404). At around 3.20pm, officers briefly spoke to the man before he ran off.

We are reviewing body-worn video from officers who then chased him down Hormead Road, W9.

We are also appealing for any witnesses and/or video footage of any part of this incident from members of the public at the event, or from nearby properties, boats and barges.

We urge people not to speculate about the incident or share videos online.

We have conducted a CCTV trawl in the area and delivered leaflets to surrounding properties appealing for information.

We have established that Met officers and members of the public went into the canal to pull out Mr Kelly. Officers gave emergency first aid at the scene.

He was then taken to hospital where he later died. HM Coroner has been informed and we are awaiting an inquest opening date.

Amanda Rowe, IOPC director of engagement, said:

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Karnell Kelly and everyone affected by his death. “We need to independently establish the exact circumstances of this incident given that he has died following an interaction with police officers. “We are therefore appealing for anyone who may have witnessed and/or videoed any part of the incident to make contact with our investigators by email: HormeadRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk.”

After being notified by the force on Monday, IOPC investigators attended the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information. We took initial accounts from 10 officers who are being treated as witnesses.

On Wednesday (2 September), divers from the Met’s Marine Policing Unit searched that area of the canal as Mr Kelly, and a Met officer, sustained injuries while in the water and we are trying to establish the cause.

We have met with Mr Kelly's family to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation, which is at an early stage.