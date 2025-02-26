IOPC witness appeal following restraint of man in south-east London

We are appealing for witnesses as we investigate an incident where a man, who later died, was restrained by Met Police officers shortly after midnight on Borough High Street, SE1, on Saturday 25 January.

We have established that, at around 12.55am, Met Police officers responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance. They found Adam Tidman, aged 34, being restrained by security staff at Belushi’s restaurant and officers continued to restrain him outside the entrance to the restaurant.

While he was being restrained, Mr Tidman became unwell and was taken to hospital by paramedics where he sadly died on 11 February.

We want to speak with anyone who witnessed any part of the incident.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe, said: “We would like to pass on our thoughts to Mr Tidman’s family and all of those affected by this incident.

“It’s possible that a number of bystanders may have witnessed him being restrained on Borough High Street or the events that led up to it.

“It’s vitally important that we establish the full circumstances leading up to the man’s death and therefore we’re appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact our investigators to help us to establish all of the circumstances surrounding his death.”

After we were notified of the incident by the Met on 25 January, we sent investigators to the scene and the police post-incident procedure to begin our enquiries and to start gathering evidence. We have collected police body worn footage, CCTV, and received initial accounts from the officers involved, who are currently being treated as witnesses.

An inquest will be opened in due course.

If you witnessed the incident, please contact the IOPC by emailing BoroughHighStreet@policeconduct.gov.uk or calling 0300 303 5592.