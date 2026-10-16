Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - 61% of Scots still back transition to net zero, report finds
New research from PF Global and IPPR Scotland shows that most Scots want Scotland to move to net zero. They favour a pragmatic middle path for the North Sea, with 69 per cent saying oil and gas decisions should be made case by case, while 63 per cent backing further investment in renewable energy.
More extreme positions are much less common. Just 15 per cent of Scots want restrictions on new North Sea fields scrapped, while only 11 per cent want North Sea drilling to end immediately, the report has shown.
The report, ‘Allies for Delivery: Rebuilding Faith in Scottish Politics via the North Sea’, argues that the SNP's minority government can use the North Sea transition to rebuild trust in Scottish politics. It calls on the SNP to work on a cross-party programme that ties climate action to lower bills, secure jobs and investment in the North East of the country.
However, trust in politicians is low across the board. The SNP is the most trusted party to deliver its manifesto, but only 42 per cent of Scots trust it to do so. Labour is trusted by just 25 per cent, fewer than the Greens at 27 per cent. More than half of Scots do not trust Reform UK or the Conservatives at all.
Scots are more likely to see their politicians as ineffective (49 per cent) than effective (32 per cent), and 53 per cent think politicians are looking out for themselves rather than for people like them.
The report found:
- Strong attachment to the environment: 84 per cent say Scotland’s natural environment is one of the most important parts of the country, and 61 per cent say it is important for Scotland to move to net zero.
- Most back either the current approach of existing fields only (30 per cent) or allowing some new fields with restrictions (35 per cent).
- Strong backing for investment in affected communities: 77 per cent agree government must invest in towns affected by refinery closures and oil and gas job losses during the net zero transition.
To deliver this, the report recommends that the Scottish government builds a cross-party agenda within this parliamentary term which provides:
- A North East transition compact;
- A warm homes and lower bills package;
- A skills passport and apprenticeship guarantee;
- A clear plan for local economic benefit from ScotWind;
- Investment in ports, colleges and supply chains;
- A public dashboard tracking transition jobs and investment.
David Hawkey, Senior Research Fellow, IPPR Scotland said:
“Arguments about North Sea oil and gas often miss the point that the hypermature basin will never return to production levels of old times. Communities in the North East of Scotland need a concrete plan for jobs, skills and investment to transition to a post-fossil fuel economy, and our research shows the public will back a government that delivers one.”
Daisy Powell-Chandler, Partner, PF Global said:
“Scottish politics is fragmenting, but our research shows a clear majority still exists for practical delivery. This minority SNP government is uniquely placed to build it by bringing the Greens, Labour and the Liberal Democrats together behind a programme on energy, the environment and climate.
"Voters are not asking for less ambition. They want proof alongside it: lower bills, secure jobs and visible investment in the North East of Scotland. A managed, honest transition is where climate ambition and everyday concerns meet, and it is the best chance this parliament has to show it can deliver.”
FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS CONTACT:
Sukhada Tatke, media and impact officer at IPPR Scotland on 07901169121 s.tatke@ippr.org or media@pf.global
NOTES TO EDITORS
- This report is available to download as a free PDF and in other formats at: http://www.ippr.org/articles/allies-for-delivery-scottish-politics-north-sea
- PF Global conducted eight online focus groups, recruited across a range of geographies in Scotland to capture both rural and urban demographics. Groups were conducted between 30 October and 11 November 2025, involving a total of 50 participants. PF Global also conducted two nationally representative, anonymous, online surveys of adults in Scotland. Fieldwork for the first poll was conducted between 19-25 March 2026 and surveyed 1,022 Scottish adults. Fieldwork for the second poll was conducted between 23-28 April 2026 and surveyed 1,336 Scottish adults. All results are weighted using Iterative Proportional Fitting, or 'Raking', and are weighted by interlocking age and gender and region to nationally representative proportions.
- IPPR Scotland shapes public policy in pursuit of a fairer, greener, more prosperous Scotland.
- PF Global gives advice built on deep sector expertise, underpinned by global opinion and economic research, so clients can win the arguments that will decide their future. It applies data, research and deep sectoral expertise so that clients can take decisions based on evidence rather than instinct. Its global public opinion research, sector expertise and economics capabilities build rigorous content that will be credible with politicians, regulators and journalists. Its people are storytellers as well as analysts. They use clients’ data and their own to craft reports that decision makers read and campaigns their audience will notice.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King's Fund responds to the latest ERIC data16/10/2026 10:05:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest Estates Returns Information Collection data for 2025/26
CSJ - Almost two million foreign nationals receiving benefits or state pension16/10/2026 09:05:00
Almost two million foreign nationals now receive benefits or the state pension, a landmark inquiry reveals
The King's Fund responds to Fonagy Review12/10/2026 11:05:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund responded to the publication of the Independent review into prevalence and support for mental health conditions, ADHD and autism
Hand £4bn a year from Whitehall to mayors to double regional funding, say IPPR and IPPR North23/09/2026 16:05:00
England’s mayors should be handed a 5 per cent share of income tax revenues, shifting an extra £3.8 billion a year out of Whitehall and roughly doubling the funding under their control, according to a new report from IPPR and IPPR North.
IPPR - New ‘local youth opportunity index’ reveals sixfold gap in job vacancies across Britain fuelling NEET crisis18/09/2026 11:15:00
A stark new Local Youth Opportunity Index from IPPR reveals a six-fold divide in the availability of suitable jobs for young people depending on where they live, as the think tank warns that Britain cannot solve its NEET crisis without creating opportunities in the places that lack them
IFS - People with very different severities of disability currently get the same amount of PIP18/09/2026 10:15:00
The government could more closely link PIP awards to the level of assessed disability, targeting support towards those with most severe conditions.
EU state of the union address reaction: UK risks being left behind as EU forges new partnerships, says IPPR18/09/2026 09:15:00
Laura Chappell, associate director for international policy at IPPR, responded to the EU state of the union address by Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission
Bank of England gilt policy still costing taxpayers billions, IPPR warns17/09/2026 16:05:00
William Ellis, senior economist at IPPR, responded to the latest MPC decision