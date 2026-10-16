IPPR - 61% of Scots still back transition to net zero, report finds

New research from PF Global and IPPR Scotland shows that most Scots want Scotland to move to net zero. They favour a pragmatic middle path for the North Sea, with 69 per cent saying oil and gas decisions should be made case by case, while 63 per cent backing further investment in renewable energy.

More extreme positions are much less common. Just 15 per cent of Scots want restrictions on new North Sea fields scrapped, while only 11 per cent want North Sea drilling to end immediately, the report has shown.

The report, ‘Allies for Delivery: Rebuilding Faith in Scottish Politics via the North Sea’, argues that the SNP's minority government can use the North Sea transition to rebuild trust in Scottish politics. It calls on the SNP to work on a cross-party programme that ties climate action to lower bills, secure jobs and investment in the North East of the country.

However, trust in politicians is low across the board. The SNP is the most trusted party to deliver its manifesto, but only 42 per cent of Scots trust it to do so. Labour is trusted by just 25 per cent, fewer than the Greens at 27 per cent. More than half of Scots do not trust Reform UK or the Conservatives at all.

Scots are more likely to see their politicians as ineffective (49 per cent) than effective (32 per cent), and 53 per cent think politicians are looking out for themselves rather than for people like them.

The report found:

Strong attachment to the environment: 84 per cent say Scotland’s natural environment is one of the most important parts of the country, and 61 per cent say it is important for Scotland to move to net zero.

Most back either the current approach of existing fields only (30 per cent) or allowing some new fields with restrictions (35 per cent).

Strong backing for investment in affected communities: 77 per cent agree government must invest in towns affected by refinery closures and oil and gas job losses during the net zero transition.

To deliver this, the report recommends that the Scottish government builds a cross-party agenda within this parliamentary term which provides:

A North East transition compact;

A warm homes and lower bills package;

A skills passport and apprenticeship guarantee;

A clear plan for local economic benefit from ScotWind;

Investment in ports, colleges and supply chains;

A public dashboard tracking transition jobs and investment.

David Hawkey, Senior Research Fellow, IPPR Scotland said:

“Arguments about North Sea oil and gas often miss the point that the hypermature basin will never return to production levels of old times. Communities in the North East of Scotland need a concrete plan for jobs, skills and investment to transition to a post-fossil fuel economy, and our research shows the public will back a government that delivers one.”

Daisy Powell-Chandler, Partner, PF Global said:

“Scottish politics is fragmenting, but our research shows a clear majority still exists for practical delivery. This minority SNP government is uniquely placed to build it by bringing the Greens, Labour and the Liberal Democrats together behind a programme on energy, the environment and climate.

"Voters are not asking for less ambition. They want proof alongside it: lower bills, secure jobs and visible investment in the North East of Scotland. A managed, honest transition is where climate ambition and everyday concerns meet, and it is the best chance this parliament has to show it can deliver.”

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS CONTACT:

Sukhada Tatke, media and impact officer at IPPR Scotland on 07901169121 s.tatke@ippr.org or media@pf.global

NOTES TO EDITORS