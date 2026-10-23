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IPPR - Call for rethink of Key Stage 2 SATs as disadvantaged children three times less likely to earn top marks
New IPPR research shows that disadvantaged pupils are nearly three times less likely to achieve the highest marks in SATs taken by Year 6 pupils in English state schools
- Disadvantage gap grows for 10-11 year olds, especially on higher standard for reading, writing and maths
- Pressure on schools narrows curriculum and fuels teacher stress in ways that unfairly affect disadvantaged children
The research comes as the Children’s Commissioner warns of a “childhood lottery” in England, where the place children grow up has “massive” impact on the challenges they face.
The disadvantage gap – representing the difference in attainment between disadvantaged children and their peers taking Key Stage 2 SATs – has reached its highest level since the pandemic, according to Department for Education (DfE) data released in September. The new IPPR analysis finds that in 2026, just 4 per cent of disadvantaged pupils met the higher standard in reading, writing and maths (combined), while 11 per cent of other pupils met the higher standard.
Researchers find that the content of Key Stage 2 assessments routinely assumes cultural experience and background knowledge that pupils do not equally have. In previous years, tests have included writing tasks which refer to skiing or foreign travel, for example.
Judging primary schools against a single national benchmark creates perverse incentives and a narrowing of the curriculum that significantly affects disadvantaged pupils, IPPR researchers argue. Their previous polling shows that 93 per cent of teachers felt that preparation for SATs has an impact on the breadth of curriculum in primary schools, with 77 per cent reporting more time being spent on tested subjects when preparing for SATs.
The authors propose moves towards a fairer, more reliable system in response. These include introducing an independent ‘statutory and bias audit’ for all Key Stage 2 assessments, changing how results are published and reported to reduce pressure on schools, and introducing a competency framework for pupils results in place of scaled scores. The authors claim these changes would reduce cultural bias and make tests more accessible while retaining rigour.
Conor Carleton, children and young people policy consultant at IPPR, said:
“As the Children’s Commissioner sounds the alarm over the impact of inequality on childhood, this year’s SATs results show disadvantaged children are three times less likely to achieve the highest marks. Too often the primary assessment system encourages a narrower curriculum and intensifies pressure on teachers, and ends up reflecting children’s circumstances rather than their potential.
We need to see urgent change. This doesn’t mean abandoning standards or accountability, but it does mean redesigning the system so that it supports schools, teachers, and pupils to succeed.”
Authors Conor Carleton and Ellie Harris are available for interview and further comment.
CONTACT
- Tom Jeffery, media consultant: 077729 41254 t.jeffery@ippr.org
- Rosie Okumbe, senior digital and media officer: 07825 185421 r.okumbe@ippr.org
- David Wastell, director of news and communications: 07921 403651 d.wastell@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
- The IPPR paper, 'What comes next: A fairer approach to primary assessment’, by Conor Carleton and Ellie Harris, is available for download at: https://www.ippr.org/articles/what-comes-next-primary-assessment
- Authors present new analysis of 2026 KS2 attainment data, showing that non-disadvantaged children are nearly three times more likely to get the top marks than their disadvantaged peers. 4 per cent of disadvantaged pupils met the higher standard in reading, writing and maths (combined), compared to 11 per cent of other pupils. The full data is available from Department for Education, ‘Key stage 2 attainment’, 10 September 2026.
- IPPR (the Institute for Public Policy Research) is the UK’s most influential think tank, with alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the practical ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. As an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society, we have spent almost 40 years creating tangible progressive change - turning bold ideas into common sense realities. www.ippr.org
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