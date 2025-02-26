IPPR - Carbon budget reaction: Act now to reap the benefits, says IPPR

Sam Alvis, associate director for IPPR reacts to the Climate Change Committee’s seventh carbon budget advice

"Climate change poses a huge risk to living standards and economic growth. The CCC’s advice is designed to prevent that—but more than that, today's advice shows that taking action now will mean lower bills, especially for the worst off.

“The sooner we act, the sooner we benefit. Every CCC forecast has shown the cost of action falling, from the price of renewables to consumer support for EVs. Beyond clean power, the government must now focus on using homegrown energy to improve lives and get on track for the seventh carbon budget.”

The Seventh Carbon Budget