Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - Carbon budget reaction: Act now to reap the benefits, says IPPR
Sam Alvis, associate director for IPPR reacts to the Climate Change Committee’s seventh carbon budget advice
"Climate change poses a huge risk to living standards and economic growth. The CCC’s advice is designed to prevent that—but more than that, today's advice shows that taking action now will mean lower bills, especially for the worst off.
“The sooner we act, the sooner we benefit. Every CCC forecast has shown the cost of action falling, from the price of renewables to consumer support for EVs. Beyond clean power, the government must now focus on using homegrown energy to improve lives and get on track for the seventh carbon budget.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King's Fund responds to resignation of Chief Executive of NHS England26/02/2025 16:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund responds to the announcement that Amanda Pritchard will step down as Chief Executive of NHS England
IFS - After a bumper top-up this year, current plans imply a real-terms freeze in day-to-day Scottish health and social care spending in 2025–2621/02/2025 09:15:00
After £1.5 billion of in-year top-ups in the current financial year, 2024–25, the plans set out for day-to-day health and social care spending in the Scottish Budget for the coming year, 2025–26, now represent a real-terms freeze (i.e. after accounting for inflation).
IFG - Matt Hancock, Clare Short and John Denham Interviewed for IfG's Ministers Reflect19/02/2025 13:25:00
In this new IfG Ministers Reflect, Matt Hancock, Clare Short and John Denham give candid interviews about Covid, Johnson, Blair and Brown.
IPPR - Inflation increase is “no cause for alarm”, says IPPR19/02/2025 12:25:00
Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR reacted to this morning’s ONS data release of CPI data for January 2025.
IFS - Scottish Government and Scottish councils need a long-term plan for a schools system set to lose 90,000 pupils17/02/2025 10:05:00
By 2040, the number of pupils in Scotland is projected to be 90,000 lower than in 2024. Policymakers face a major choice over how to respond.
IPPR - Revealed: 1.4 million homes left unbuilt by developers since 200717/02/2025 09:05:00
A new report by the Institute for Public Policy Research into England’s planning system finds that the government will have to tackle unproductive land speculation and ramp up strategic planning capability if it wants to meet its housebuilding targets.
IFS - Government action needed to stop and reverse the proliferation of millions of small pension pots14/02/2025 09:15:00
Without policy action, many will end up with their savings scattered across several small private pension pots by the time they reach retirement.
IPPR - GDP reaction: Government must “stick to its guns” says IPPR13/02/2025 10:20:00
Pranesh Narayanan, economist at IPPR has reacted to this morning’s quarterly GDP data release from the ONS