IPPR - CCC report: the time to act is now, says IPPR
Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at IPPR reacts to the CCC report
"Today’s report highlights long-term government failure on climate resilience. The Climate Change Committee could not be clearer: the effects of climate change will be severe, and successive governments have not done enough to protect lives, livelihoods, and our economy, and resulted in higher costs of action today.
“It is time for a fundamental reset: this new government has the opportunity to put climate resilience at the heart of its mission — protecting people now and in the future. IPPR has previously argued that the risks from climate change should be considered national security risks. In a time of increasing uncertainty, this becomes more important. By baking resilience into the green energy mission, the plan to deliver 1.5 million homes, or in transport investments, the government can deliver a safer, greener, fairer future, alongside growth, but this action must start today.”
IPPR - Voters of all parties want bold action on health – and don’t see it as part of a ‘nanny state’, new report finds24/04/2025 10:20:00
A new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Public First challenges the idea that the British public is resistant to government action on public health. It reveals instead a strong appetite for intervention, particularly in communities that could decide the next general election.
The King's Fund - Realising the three shifts: preventing more people from reaching crisis point will be one measure of success23/04/2025 16:20:00
A small but significant part of the population are attending A&E frequently. In 2021, the British Red Cross (BRC) published Nowhere else to turn. This report showed that while less than 1% of the English population attend A&E frequently, they account for 16% of all A&E attendances, 29% of all ambulance journeys, and 26% of all hospital admissions.
IFS - Today’s ONS figures highlight uncertainty around fiscal forecasts23/04/2025 15:20:00
Public finance data out today show that borrowing overshot the official forecast made at last month's Spring Statement by £15 billion.
The King's Fund - Improving children’s health: the critical role of nutrition and the impact of ultra-processed foods23/04/2025 12:25:00
The health of children in England is in decline. While many factors are at play – including a rise in poverty fuelling food insecurity – it is not only how much food our children are eating (whether that’s too much food or not enough), but what they are eating that is playing a huge part in the rise of preventable illness in children.
The King’s Fund responds to the expansion of the GP ‘Advice and Guidance’ scheme from the DHSC17/04/2025 16:10:00
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responded to the announcement of the expansion of the GP ‘Advice and Guidance’ scheme from the Department of Health and Social Care
IEA - Labour market calm before the storm17/04/2025 10:20:00
Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Commented on the labour market statistics released this week by the ONS
IPPR - Revealed: the new approaches to NHS reform that could end spiralling of UK health costs and save £21bn a year16/04/2025 16:20:00
Unleashing the most effective drivers to transform the NHS could end the unsustainable rise in health spending and stabilise it as a share of GDP, according to an IPPR report published yesterday.