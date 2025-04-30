IPPR - CCC report: the time to act is now, says IPPR

Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at IPPR reacts to the CCC report

"Today’s report highlights long-term government failure on climate resilience. The Climate Change Committee could not be clearer: the effects of climate change will be severe, and successive governments have not done enough to protect lives, livelihoods, and our economy, and resulted in higher costs of action today.

“It is time for a fundamental reset: this new government has the opportunity to put climate resilience at the heart of its mission — protecting people now and in the future. IPPR has previously argued that the risks from climate change should be considered national security risks. In a time of increasing uncertainty, this becomes more important. By baking resilience into the green energy mission, the plan to deliver 1.5 million homes, or in transport investments, the government can deliver a safer, greener, fairer future, alongside growth, but this action must start today.”

