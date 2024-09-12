Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - Darzi investigation provides the right diagnosis - action on NHS reform now a societal and economic necessity, says IPPR
Chris Thomas, head of the IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity responds to Lord Ara Darzi’s review into the state of the NHS
"This investigation has produced both an accurate and timely diagnosis. Lord Darzi is right that the NHS has been beaten by a pandemic, austerity and misguided reform. But he is also right that the NHS' model is not fundamentally broken - we must not be distracted by rabbit holes like social insurance systems or changed funding models.
"It is not just the nation's health that is at stake, but our national economy. Poor health is doing major harm to economic growth and productivity. Health is not a cost to be contained, but rather an investment in prosperity - and a new, bold reform agenda, backed by the Treasury, is needed to save lives but also to revitalise the economy. Next week's final report of the IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity - chaired by Dame Sally Davies and Lord Ara Darzi - will propose many of the solutions we need."
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Relaxing strike laws risks disruption and higher taxes, warns new IEA book09/09/2024 09:10:00
Increasing union power could burden taxpayers with higher public sector wage bills and more disruption to railways, schools and the NHS.
IPPR - Revealed: School exclusions and suspensions rise by a fifth last year, finds new report06/09/2024 11:25:00
Suspensions and exclusions across all schools and all year groups in England are predicted to have risen by over 20 per cent last year compared to the previous year, according to a new report from IPPR and The Difference
The King's Fund - Primary care networks (PCNs) explained05/09/2024 10:25:00
Primary care networks (PCNs) are groups of GP practices that work together, and with other health and care providers, to deliver a wider range of services to the local population than might be possible within an individual practice.
IFS - Street scene Comment Devolution may be sexier, but updating the local government finance system is vital04/09/2024 15:25:00
Any plans for devolution need to be accompanied by updates to English councils’ hideously outdated funding allocations.
The King's Fund - GP contract 2024/25 explained: funding, incentives and the workforce04/09/2024 12:20:00
In January 2019, a five-year GP contract framework was agreed. This was intended to stabilise general practice, enabling it to become a key delivery vehicle for many of the commitments in the NHS Long Term Plan and to provide a wider range of services to patients.
IEA - Outdoor smoking ban ‘another nail in the coffin’ for pubs30/08/2024 10:20:00
Reem Ibrahim, Acting Director of Communications at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that the Government intends to ban smoking from pub gardens and other outdoor spaces
IFS - Home Office budgeting and asylum overspends29/08/2024 11:20:00
The Home Office has repeatedly spent far more than budgeted for asylum, border, visa and passport operations in recent years.
The UK’s tax system is a significant barrier to ending regional wealth inequality, new research argues29/08/2024 09:20:00
The UK’s tax system is holding back efforts to level up the country, with the under-taxing of income from wealth exacerbating harmful inequalities for poorer areas of the country.