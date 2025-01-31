IPPR - Electric vehicles becoming ‘normalised’ as half of drivers know someone who owns one, new research finds

Half of all drivers now know someone who owns an EV, or own one themselves, and 55 per cent feel positive about them, according to new research which suggests electric vehicles are increasingly looked on as normal.

EVs are not a culture war issue: most voters are instinctively positive towards them, seeing them as good for UK energy independence and for the environment, says IPPR and Persuasion UK report

49 per cent of drivers know someone who owns an EV or themselves do so, and 55 per cent say they feel positive about them

However 40 per cent have practical concerns, considering EVs too expensive or inconvenient to own

Two in three voters who switched from Conservative to Labour at the election (64 per cent) are positive towards EVs, but Conservative to Reform switchers hold consistently anti-EV views

Policies such as cutting VAT at public charging points are needed to ease the transition to EVs and prevent risk of backlash

The same research and analysis found that those who are less enthusiastic about EVs are driven mainly by practical concerns – including fears about cost and convenience – rather than by any underlying ‘culture war’ issues. It suggests that policies to address those concerns would be likely to prove effective at overcoming obstacles to even wider EV ownership and use.

The widespread and growing social acceptance of EVs, despite continued misgivings, is revealed in large-scale polling combined with in-depth message testing commissioned by Persuasion UK and IPPR. Although actual ownership of EVs remains low, 49 per cent of drivers either drive one themself or have family or friends who do so.

The research, published during the government’s consultation with the automotive industry over phasing-out of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, provides the most detailed and up-to-date analysis of public opinion towards EVs so far, finding significant but still fragile public support.

The research involved baseline polling of 4,000 people and randomised message testing of nearly 6,500 people by YouGov, with analysis by Persuasion UK and IPPR. Among its other findings:

Familiarity with EVs extends across drivers of all income levels and social backgrounds: 40 per cent of non-graduates and 44 per cent of those on average incomes either have a friend or family member who drives one, or do so themselves.

'Conservative to Labour' switchers consistently show relatively high levels of baseline support for the shift to EVs, with 64 per cent positive towards them. The only group of voters who consistently hold anti EV views tend to be those who switched from Conservative to Reform.

However, voters can be swayed against EVs in practice by consumer-focused arguments, notably on their cost, their range and on issues around charging. Respondents were readily persuaded by arguments that while EVs are 'a nice idea in theory', they are not necessarily practical for people like them. The 'persuadable middle' want to do the right thing for future generations, but needs to be persuaded that EVs are right for them.

There is not a culture war over EVs. Public concerns are deeply practical and good faith, not ideological or cultural. EVs as an issue is not (yet) polarised on class or values lines to the same extent as immigration, Brexit or other issues. Lower-income voters are more likely to be persuadable in either direction, but they are not hostile and hold the same positive starting point as more affluent voters. While there is a clear risk of backlash, there is still time to prevent it.

Overarching messages that pull people towards EVs and the 2030 policy to increase EV sales are: emphasising the increasing uptake of EVs; the need to protect against the threat of climate change, and energy independence

The findings support some of the key practical proposals put forward by IPPR as part of the government’s consultation, including calls to:

Lower VAT on public chargers from 20 to 5 per cent, the lower rate levied on drivers able to charge at home, as part of a drive to make external charging more affordable

Set up social leasing schemes for drivers on low incomes who need to drive high mileages, such as rural carers, to help those who depend most on cars but have least resources

Regulate to ensure that all public chargers are compatible with the variety of different charging apps available

The research also suggests that more potential EV drivers would be encouraged to make the switch by emphasising increasing levels of take up and the steps being taken by the government to tackle issues of charging and cost, while also reminding them of the benefits to the environment and UK energy independence.

Sam Alvis, IPPR associate director for environment, energy security and nature, said:

“If government is looking for ways to improve people’s lives in ways they themselves want to see, there are few better places to start than transport. We know the public wants it to be cheaper and easier to get around, and that people see EVs as a positive step they can take towards energy security.

“Government needs to help them in taking that step by sorting out off-putting problems with charging, and making it easier for a wider range of people to buy an EV.”

Steve Akehurst of Persuasion UK said:

“This research shows that EVs are becoming increasingly normalised across the UK but that it would be a mistake for the government to assume that there is nothing more to do. To avoid a backlash the government must minimise the cost and inconvenience of EVs while persuading the public that switching is necessary to protect the environment and create energy independence.”

