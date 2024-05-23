Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - Falling inflation should encourage Bank of England to cut interest rates, says IPPR
Carsten Jung, senior economist at IPPR Reacting to yesterday’s inflation news
"Inflation temporarily falling close to the Bank of England’s target is good news, but wages are still catching up with post pandemic price increases. This is why it’s important that the Bank does not hamper the UK’s nascent recovery by leaving interest rates too high for too long.
“The Bank has tightened the screws too much and this will hold back the economy and wage growth going forward. They recently admitted that inflation is falling faster than it originally thought, suggesting an earlier reversal in policy.
“Looking back, it is clear that the government could have done more to shield people from inflation. Other countries like France and Japan were more proactive in easing price increases and did more to stop firms from amplifying inflation via shielding their profits. Especially on profits there are still actions it can take.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Car journeys up while bus and bicycle journeys down shows UK travelling in wrong direction, says IPPR23/05/2024 10:25:00
Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow reacts to today’s data release
IEA - Drinkers are not a drain on taxpayers, IEA expert responds to new study20/05/2024 12:15:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to a report from the Institute of Alcohol Studies which claims that alcohol harm costs England £27.4 billion a year
IPPR - Revealed: with the right support, most UK gas sector workers could transfer skills to other jobs, report finds20/05/2024 09:20:00
Gas sector workers who could be affected by job losses in the transition to a net zero world can switch to other careers with the right kind of support from the government. However, the report warns against complacency and argues that without careful planning, the transition may jeopardise meeting net zero targets or lead to disruption in the workforce.
Debanking epidemic fuelled by red tape, finds new IEA paper17/05/2024 09:20:00
Anti-money laundering (AML) regulations force banks to cancel the accounts of innocent customers.
IEA - UK climbs out of recession but growth still lacklustre13/05/2024 09:05:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on news that the UK’s economy exited recession after GDP grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024
King's Fund - Some of today’s cancer figures show that the NHS can still improve care for patients despite the challenges it is facing10/05/2024 11:10:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS performance data
IFG - The next government must extend devolution to 85% of England to deliver meaningful and balanced economic growth10/05/2024 09:25:00
The next government must extend the English devolution map to tackle the economic underperformance of England’s cities and regions away from London
IEA - Empire and slavery did not make Britain rich, finds new IEA book01/05/2024 13:20:00
Colonialism and the slave trade were, at best, minor factors in Britain’s prosperity and may have been net lossmakers.
JRF - Prioritise low-income families to “poverty-proof” Scottish childcare ambitions29/04/2024 09:15:00
A new report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) finds there's still a significant amount of work to be done to give children the best chance of growing up free from poverty and reaching the Scottish Parliament’s 2030 child poverty targets